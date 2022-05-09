Week at a Glance: Final home series for baseball, track and field at WAC outdoor championships

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — This weekend marks the last chance fans have to watch Tarleton Baseball in Stephenville this season, as the Texans play their final home games of the year Friday through Sunday against Stephen F. Austin.

It's also one the biggest weeks of the season for Tarleton Track and Field. The Texans will be in Seattle Thursday through Saturday for the WAC Outdoor Championships.

The Texan Baseball Complex will host the final Tarleton series of 2022 this weekend, with the Texans playing host to Stephen F. Austin on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. The Texans just snapped a 10-game losing streak on Sunday in the series finale against Abilene Christian, splitting the season series 3-3 with their 9-6 win. Taylor Daniell and London Green hit two home runs each for eight RBI in the win.

SFA will head to Stephenville to set up a matchup between two 7-17 WAC record teams. The Lumberjacks are 13-31 overall, losers of eight straight games. SFA did get the better of Tarleton in the series in Nacogdoches, winning all three games, the last two by a combined three runs. Tarleton outfielder Green leads with 14 home runs, the most home runs by a Texan in a season since 2018, when Blake Adams mashed 17.

Championship season has arrived for Tarleton track and field, as the program is set to travel to Seattle this week for the WAC Outdoor Championships. The three-day affair runs from Thursday-Saturday at Husky Track on the campus of the University of Washington. This will be the final meet of the 2022 campaign for Tarleton, as the Texans are unable to qualify athletes for the NCAA West Preliminaries and NCAA Championships due to reclassification rules. A live stream for all three days of competition will be available on ESPN+.

Tarleton is no stranger to success at the conference meet and appears primed to claim more All-WAC accolades. In 2021, Tarleton crowned four individual conference champions, won the men's 4x400m relay and saw 22 athletes capture All-WAC First or Second Team credentials. At present, the Texans have 17 athletes featured in the top-10 of the WAC Outdoor Performance List in at least one event.

