Week at a Glance: Friday doubleheaders, Saturday Easter activities highlight week at Tarleton

TSU Sports Information

Easter weekend will begin with a packed Friday on the diamond with both the Tarleton baseball and softball teams hosting doubleheaders. Then on Saturday, the two programs are "Hunting Goose Eggs," featuring a tailgate with free hot dogs, plus postgame Easter egg hunts on the fields after each game.

Texan baseball started the week on the road playing at Incarnate Word on Tuesday. On Friday, track and field will be at Stephen F. Austin for the SFA Invite, baseball will host a doubleheader against St. Thomas, and softball will host a doubleheader against Abilene Christian. On Saturday, baseball and softball wrap up their three-game series against the same opponents, and Tarleton Tennis will play their season finale at ACU.

Texan baseball just knocked off one of the top teams in the division in run-rule fashion on Sunday, and they'll look to keep that same level of play heading into this week. The Texans played at Incarnate Word on Tuesday, and host St. Thomas at the Tarleton Baseball Complex for a three-game series this weekend.

On Friday, it's a doubleheader with game times set for 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., a series that concludes Saturday at 2 p.m. In Tarleton's last win, Bryce Hackett went the distance in an eight-inning mercy rule, allowing just two runs and striking out five against Lamar.

London Green hit two home runs, one from each side of the plate, now with a team-high six bombs on the season. UIW is coming off of a sweep of Northwestern State to boost them to a 15-13 overall record, 13-4 at home. St. Thomas is 5-19 overall and just 1-13 on the road this season.

Tarleton softball got back to its winning ways this past week, sweeping Sam Houston to finish 6-0 against the Bearkats this season. Next up is Abilene Christian for a Friday doubleheader at home, game times of 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., followed by a Saturday affair at 1 p.m.

In the Texans' last game, they came back from down 10-7 by scoring eight unanswered runs, five in the ninth inning, to win 15-10. Georgia Capell, Tarleton's all-time home runs leader, jacked three in the game, and Morgan Medford set a new school record with five runs scored. The Texans welcome the Wildcats, a 19-19 club that's lost five of their last seven games. ACU is 2.0 games ahead of Tarleton in the WAC Southwest Division standings at 10-5 in conference play, putting them second as of Monday.

Texan tennis has already won the WAC Southwest Division, becoming the first Tarleton athletics program to win a WAC regular season title. Now all that remains is one match against rival ACU on Saturday at noon.

Abilene Christian is 1-3 in the conference and 7-10 overall. The Texans, with a win, would finish their season at 18-4, 5-0 in conference play, and 9-0 against WAC teams on the season. Tarleton has won six straight matches, 10 of their last 11 and 16 of their last 18. Jemi Aguilar is the reigning WAC Singles Athlete of the Week, the fourth different Texan to win a weekly singles award this year.

Tarleton track and field will have a Friday event in Nacogdoches dubbed the SFA Invite. The Texans are coming off of six event victories and 19 medals at the North Texas Classic. Winners included Aimee Landers-Wilburn in the women's 5,000m, Ben Presley in the men's javelin, Elise Smith in the women's javelin, Rylee Hennig in the women's high jump, Alan Palmer in the men's long jump, and Jenna Brazeal in the women's 1,500m. This is one of just two regular season meets remaining for Tarleton before the WAC Outdoor Championships in Seattle.

