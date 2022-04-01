Homecoming, Family Weekend dates highlight fall football promotional schedule

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — As fall moves ever closer, the excitement of Tarleton Texan Football grows.

Tarleton Athletics has announced the promotional schedule for the 2022 football season. Tarleton is scheduled to host six home games at Memorial Stadium in Stephenville, beginning with a 'Purple Thursday' night game on Sept. 1.

Game times are still to be determined, but Family Weekend and Homecoming will be 6 p.m. kickoffs.

The complete list of promotions are as follows:

• Purple Out vs. Mississippi Valley State on Thursday, Sept. 1

• Family Weekend vs. Eastern New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 17

• Pink Out vs. Sam Houston on Saturday, Oct. 22

• Homecoming vs. Incarnate Word on Saturday, Oct. 29

• Military Appreciation vs. Abilene Christian on Saturday, Nov. 12

• Legends Game vs. Houston Baptist on Saturday, Nov. 19

The fifth annual Legends Game will recognize the 2011-12 Women's Basketball team who is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their Lone Star Conference Championship season. The team won the first LSC regular season championship in program history and went on to win the program's first LSC Tournament title as well.

Reserved season tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks. Individual game tickets will go on sale this summer. Tickets are available at TarletonSports.com/tickets.