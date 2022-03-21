Week at a Glance: Softball leads week with doubleheader, home series against SFA

TSU Sports Information

Spring is officially here. For Tarleton's spring sports, they've been well established.

This week, most spring teams will be in action. Beginning Tuesday, Tarleton softball was set for a doubleheader at Baylor. On Wednesday, track and field begins a four-day meet at Texas that goes through Saturday. On Friday, tennis will begin a four-match homestandwith a morning meeting with UTEP.

Softball will begin a three-game series against Stephen F. Austin with a doubleheader on Friday, while Texan baseball begins its series at Abilene Christian on the same day. On Saturday, softball wraps up its series against SFA, tennis will be home against New Mexico State, and baseball plays at Abilene Christian. The Texans and Wildcats will end the week in Tarleton sports on Sunday.

Georgia Capell, the greatest home run hitter in Tarleton history, took her Texan softball team to Baylor for a doubleheader against the Bears starting on Tuesday. On Friday, the Texans will begin a three-game series at home against Stephen F. Austin with a doubleheader that begins at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Tarleton and SFA match up at 1 p.m.

The Texans are 18-9 on the season, including an incredible 10-1 mark at the Tarleton Softball Complex. In their last game Saturday against ACU, Capell hit her 59th career home run, surpassing Tarleton Baseball legend Mike Cantu (58) for the most home runs in Tarleton State University diamond sport history. As far as Tarleton's competition goes, the Bears are 15-10, fresh off of a series win over McNeese State. SFA is 11-16, recently winning their series against Lamar.

Tarleton baseball is coming off of its first sweep of a fellow Western Athletic Conference team, next playing three games at Abilene Christian. Game times are Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 3 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. Tarleton is 3-3 in conference play, just blasting five home runs to complete their sweep of UTRGV in mercy-rule fashion on Sunday. The Texans have now won four straight games, their longest winning streak since 2018. The Wildcats are 11-8 with three straight wins themselves. They're 4-2 in conference play following their sweep of SFA.

Tarleton tennis stamped their proof of exceptionality with two more wins against WAC teams this past weekend. Next up for the Texans is the beginning of a four-match homestand, with two this week against UTEP on Friday at 10 a.m. and against New Mexico State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tarleton is 13-4 this season and 5-0 against WAC teams this year. On Sunday, they defeated the SFA Ladyjacks 5-2, who were selected to finish first in the WAC by the coaches in the pre-conference poll. UTEP is 5-8, but they've been playing their best tennis of late, winning three straight. New Mexico State is 2-11 this year, winning two of their last four matches after starting 0-9.

Texan track and field will travel three relay teams and a select group of athletes to the prestigious Texas Relays, which run from Wednesday to Saturday in Austin. The Texans are coming off of a solid performance at the ACU Wes Kittley Invitational in their first outdoor meet of the spring. Over the course of the two-day affair, Tarleton saw seven athletes finish in the top-three of their respective events, posted 10 top-five individual finishes, placed 32 athletes in the top-10 of results sheets and notched a litany of personal records.

