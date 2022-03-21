Stephenville community news in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Center hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Doctors Medical Center, a primary care health clinic, located on the main campus of the Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC) offers COVID-19 vaccines and boosters every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Moderna vaccines are customarily administered 10-11:30 a.m., Pfizer vaccines from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get on the schedule by calling the clinic at (254) 879-4910.

Doctors Medical Center is located at 10201 Highway 16 North, Comanche (midway between De Leon and Comanche).

Law firm to discuss wills, probate

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center will host Fraser, Wilson and Bryan Law Firm in discussing and guiding individuals through the process of wills and probate.

The event is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, at the Senior Center, 164 E. College St.

For more information, call (254) 918-1288.

Senior Center Chili Cookoff rescheduled

Due to inclement weather, the Stephenville Senior Citizen Center, 164 E. College St., has rescheduled its Chili Cookoff at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24.

Setup will be from 10-10:45 a.m. with judging beginning at 11 a.m.

This is for amateur cooks only and individual entries, no teams. Contestants may be of any age.

There is a $5 entry fee. Deadline to enter in March 18.

For more information and specific rules, contact the center at (254) 918-1288 or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/stephenvilleseniorcitizencenter/

Auditions set for Cross Timbers Got Talent

Auditions for Cross Timbers Got Talent, benefitting the Restoration Advocates, are scheduled for 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 and 25, at the Cowboy Church of Erath County, 4945 US Hwy 67.

All talented performers including musicians, rappers, comedians, dancers, magicians and more are encouraged to audition.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third places.

Fundraiser proceeds will benefit Restoration Place, a shelter for women who are victims of domestic abuse, and their children.

For an application or to learn more, visit www.restorationadvocates.org

C&M Circus coming to Dublin

C&M Circus is coming to Dublin for two shows will be performed under a real Circus Big Top.

The circus will be set up at Dublin City Park with showtimes at 5 and 7:30 on Thursday, March 24.

Tickets can be purchased at a discounted price ($12 for adults and $7 for children and seniors) before circus day from at Central Inn, Little Authors, Harrell Funeral Home and Dublin Insurance. Online tickets are available until 10 p.m. the night before or until sold out.

On circus day, tickets can be purchased at the box office and will be $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 2-12 and seniors 65 and older. No charge for children under the age of 2.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the show's sponsor, the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

The 90-minute, family-friendly show features big cats, tight rope, birds, aerialists, horses, daredevils and more.

Visit cmcircus.com to see photos and find out more information on the show. To purchase tickets online, visit cm-circus.square.site

Hiring event set for Thursday

Personnel Services & TechnipFMC is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, at the Best Western Comanche Inn, 1505 E. Central Ave., Comanche.

They will be interviewing and making job offers on site.

Available positions include CNC machinists and assemblers. First and second shifts are available.

For more information, call Personnel Services at (254) 965-7904 or apply online at https://jobs.psstaffing.com/.

Mr. Bill's Outdoor Supply opens new location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is celebrating the new Dr. Bill's Outdoor Supply location with a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 25. Dr. Bill's Outdoor Supply is located at 14767 S. Hwy 377, Dublin.

The fun-filled celebration will kick-off on Friday at 8 a.m. with family-friendly activities, sales, entertainment, giveaways, and more.

For more information, visit www.billsoutdoorsupply.com

Glow Run 5K set for March 25

The Glow Run 5K hosted by Tarleton Campus Recreation is scheduled for 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 25, starting at the Tarleton Rec Center, 610 Rome St.

The Annual Glow Run 5K, nighttime Walk/Run is a one-of-a-kind event that really let’s people of all ages GLOW as they promote health and wellness for all and encourages students, faculty/staff and community alike to participate regardless of their level of fitness.

Everyone is invited to be a part of the 2022 Glow Run 5K and run at night wearing your brightest neon or glow-in-the-dark outfit and gear. This Walk/Run 5K will invigorate participants through the glow in the dark campus route while enjoying an aid station and music.

Registration fees are $25 and include a 5K T-Shirt and glow goodies. Tarleton faculty, staff and students can participate for free.

Prizes will be awarded per age division, male and female in each age group: Elementary, Jr. High, High School, TSU Students, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70-79, 80+

Pre-race bib pick-up will be held at the Rec Center on Thursday, March 24 from noon to 6 p.m.

Refreshments will be available on the course. For more information and route map, visit www.tarleton.edu/campusrec

Annual K of C fish fry every Friday

That deep-fried, perfectly prepared fish we all know and love is coming back to Stephenville this week when the Knights of Columbus kicks off its annual Lenten fish fry.

The fish fry is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 8 at Newman Hall.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies, French fries, tea and dessert. Plates are $15 and debit cards and Venmo will be accepted.

Take-out service is available by calling (254) 965-5693.

Orders can be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street.

Local beneficiaries for this year's fish fry include:

• March 25: CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

• April 1: Dublin Senior Citizens

• April 8: Sacred Heart Church Building Fund (Comanche)

Harbin VFD hosting annual fish fry

Harbin Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26.

They will have fried fish, fixings and dessert. It can be drive-thru or sit down.

Cost for plates is by donation.

The department is located at 8135 FM 847, Dublin (the intersection of FM 847 and CR 275).

Homelessness Help serving free lunch

Homelessness Help is providing free lunches every second and four Saturday of the month. The next lunch is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March, 26, at the Family Center, Graham St. Church of Christ, 375 N. Graham St.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve meals. Volunteers will need to report to the Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center by 10 a.m.

The purpose of this program is to provide food to those in need while helping build relationships within the community and work together to bring awareness about the homeless and how to better meet their needs.

Anyone interested in helping with the project is welcome to attend the meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at The Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center.

For more information, call (254) 595-3656.

Ragin' Cajun fundraiser scheduled

Join Cross Timbers Fine Art Center for an evening of fun, food and music as CTFAC welcomes back the 19th Annual Ragin' Cajun Crawfish Boil & Silent Auction fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at The Big Red Barn Event Center, 3159 N US Hwy 67, Stephenville.

Reserved tables and individual tickets are available for purchase on the website crosstimbersfinearts.org or call by calling the CTFAC office at (254) 965-6190.

Reserved tables are $750 per table; Individual tickets are $100 each.

All proceeds of this fundraiser will benefit CTFAC's art programming, events and other art related activities as we continue our mission of "making the arts accessible to all".

ULTRA Club fundraiser set for Saturday

The 35th Annual ULTRA Club Big Band Dance hits the dance floor at 6 p.m. Saturday at the City Hall banquet facility at City Limits in Stephenville. The yearly soirée benefits Tarleton State University fine arts students.

Besides live, authentic big band music, expect food, a silent auction, casino games with prizes and a cash bar.

The band features Moumin Quazi and Steven Perez on alto sax; Mike Childs and David Kincannon on tenor sax; baritone sax player David Talmage; Tim Wygant, Bob Johnson, Brian Walker and Diane Shelton on trumpet; trombonists Ben Robertson, Dave Tomlinson, Floyd Richmond and Chris Conway; Mark Beauregard on guitar; Kurt Johnson on piano; Dana Compton on bass; and drummer Jim Rogers. Tarleton’s Jazz Ensemble I will play during breaks.

Tickets are $35 and include 1,000 casino chips.

For tickets or more information, call (254) 968-9291.

FFA Booster Club forming

Attention all parents, alumni and supporters of Stephenville FFA. If you are interested in supporting Stephenville FFA through a possible Booster Club, join in a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, March 28, at The Shack downtown.

Show your support and help get the group off on the right foot.

Ribbon cutting set for SOAR Physical Therapy

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting for SOAR Physical Therapy at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29. SOAR Physical Therapy is located at 2187 W. South Loop in Stephenville.

SOAR Physical Therapy is a cash-based outpatient physical therapy clinic located off the South Loop behind H-E-B that offers one-on-one treatment for any orthopedic condition.

For more information, call the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.

'Living Creations' exhibit comes to Cross Timbers

"Living Creations": The Artwork of Pat Shafer will be on display at the Cross Timbers Fine Arts River North Gallery, 204 River North Blvd., through the month of March.

Discover a beautiful display of mixed media including pen and ink, oils, pencil and more.

For more information visit the CTFAC online at www.crosstimbersfinearts.org

'Forest Bathing' naturalist walk set for April 2

Join the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service for a hike and (Forest Bathing) the translation from Japanese Shinrin-yoku.

Forest Bathing will be the subject of a hike scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, led by Peggy Tolboom.

Participants are asked to meet at the Bosque River Nature Center, located where the Bosque River walking trail crosses E Long Street in Stephenville.

Forest therapy is another way of describing the many benefits of spending time in the woods

Dr. Qing Li, one of the world’s leading experts on forest bathing, has compiled research showing science validates increased feelings of well being. Li is an associate professor of Nippon Medical School in Tokyo. He is also one of the directors of the Forest Therapy Society in Japan.

Senior Center hosts monthly Book Club meeting

The Stephenville Senior Citizen Center has lots of fun upcoming books as part of its Book Club.

The Book Club meets each first Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. at the center, 164 E. College St., to discuss the book.

Upcoming books include:

• April 7: "The Things We Cannot Say" by Kelly Rimmer

• May 5: "The Spiral Shell" by Sandell Morse

• June 2: "Project Hail Mary" by Andy Weir

• July 7: "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles

For more information contact the center at (254) 918-1288.