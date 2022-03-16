Tarleton sports in brief

TSU Sports Information

Texans, Tigers go down to the wire

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton and Pacific entered Tuesday's match with impressive records in 2022, and the contest lived up to the billing, with the Tigers leaving Stephenville with the win.

Tarleton (11-4) lost for the just the second time in their last 12 matches, the first time they've lost at home this season (4-1). Pacific won Tuesday's match at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts 4-2 to improve to 7-4 overall, 7-2 on the road this season.

The Texans drew first blood by winning the doubles point, with the Nos. 2 and 3 flight matches recording a final. At No. 2, Jemi Aguilar and Elsa Boisson beat Cindy Ung and Alexis Sam 6-4. It was the same score and the same result for the Texans at No. 3, with Celia Vaudiau and Faustine Palatte beating Megan Carmichael and Danielle Zamora. The No. 1 doubles match between Tarleton's Deniza Marcinkevica-Martha Makantasi and Pacific's Klara Kosan-MiaAngelina Ruja was unfinished with the Tigers leading 6-5.

The Texans will enter conference play with an 11-4 record. They'll be in Huntsville this weekend for neutral site matches against Lamar on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Stephen F. Austin on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Texans take 5th WAC weekly tennis award

STEPHENVILLE — The Western Athletic Conference announced on Wednesday that for the fifth time in nine weeks, the Tarleton tennis team has received at least one of the two weekly awards.

Tarleton's Deniza Marcinkevica and Martha Makantasi were named the TicketSmarter WAC Doubles Team of the Week for matches played March 7-13.

Playing together for just the second time, Marcinkevica and Makantasi won their only match played on the week, a 6-2 win over Missouri State's Mary Houston and Mara Presot in the No. 1 flight at a neutral site location on campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant, Oklahoma.

Their win aided the Texans in improving to 11-3 on the year, their best start to a season in the past eight years. Marcinkevica and Makantasi improved to 2-0 as a duo, both matches played at No. 1. Marcinkevica is 9-2 overall in doubles herself, all at No. 1, while Makantasi is 10-4, 2-0 at No. 1 and 7-2 at No. 3.

Rodriguez turns in top-20 finish at HBU Women’s Intercollegiate

SUGAR LAND — Just a week ago, Sofia Rodriguez had one of her toughest rounds in her two-year career at Tarleton. On Monday-Tuesday, she flipped the script and put together a top-20 effort at the HBU Women's Intercollegiate.

Rodriguez scored +17 (233) at the Riverbend Country Club in Sugar Land through three rounds to finish tied for 18th, her best place on the leaderboard since earning a tied-10th finish at the Lady Red Wolves Classic in mid-October. As a team, Tarleton finished 11th at +96 (960).

Rodriguez shot 75-78-80 on the Par 72, 6,084-yard course. Mathilde Brogens shot +24 (240, 78-81-81) to finish tied-42nd. Angela Inocian was +27 (243, 80-80-83), placing tied-47th. Alejandra Cambronero shot +30 (246, 75-83-88) to place tied-56th. Bridgett Joeris was +38 (254, 78-88-88), tied-62nd.

Overall, Tarleton finished with the tied-eighth most birdies as a team with 20, plus the eighth most pars with 138. They were tied-seventh on Par 5's with an average score of 5.38.

This was the third of five spring tournaments Tarleton participates in this season. They'll next play at the Cardinal Challenge, hosted by Lamar, on April 4-5 at the Beaumont Country Club. That will be their last tune-up before the WAC Championship on April 18-20.