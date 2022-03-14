Week at a Glance: Tarleton baseball, tennis return home, softball adds Wednesday bout with Texas Tech

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton sports will be an everyday occurrence this week, with much of it in the area, either in Stephenville or Abilene.

On Monday, women's golf got things started at the HBU Women's Intercollegiate in Sugar Land, a two-day tournament. On Tuesday, Tarleton tennis returned home for a match against Pacific.

On Wednesday, it's a home doubleheader of sorts on the diamond, with the Texan softball team hosting Texas Tech, followed up by Tarleton baseball vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi.

From Thursday through Saturday, track and field will be in Abilene at the ACU Wes Kittley Invitational.

On Friday, Tarleton baseball begins a three-game home series against UTRGV, with other games Saturday and Sunday. Softball will be at Abilene Christian for a single-game Friday and doubleheader on Saturday.

Tennis will round up the week with two matches in Huntsville, Saturday against Lamar and Sunday against Stephen F. Austin.

Tarleton baseball will have a much-needed homestand to shake off an eight-game slump, beginning Wednesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. The Texans will then start a three-game series against UTRGV at the Tarleton Baseball Complex with game times of 6 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tarleton is 3-5 at home, most recently suffering a close loss against the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars, 9-8. Isiah Campa has led the starting rotation so far this year with a 4.30 ERA, to go with a 0.95 WHIP and 1-0 record. He's pitched 14.2 innings, allowing 11 hits and three walks. At the plate, Carter Dobrinski leads with a .333 batting average, also owning 12 RBI, a team high.

The Islanders are 10-7 this season, having played just four games away from home, sporting a 2-2 mark on the road. The Vaqueros are 11-5 overall, but 0-3 on the road, two losses at Houston and a loss at Texas State.

Texan softball has a different schedule than originally planned this week, with their Tuesday doubleheader canceled, and a Wednesday home game added. Tarleton will now host Texas Tech at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Tarleton Softball Complex, before playing a three-game series at Abilene Christian, with game times of 6 p.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Texans have been rolling all year, especially at home, where they're a perfect 10-0. The purple and white are 17-6 overall following a home sweep of Sam Houston, two wins coming in walk-off fashion. Amanda DeSario was the latest savior for Tarleton, blasting a solo shot to walk-off the Bearkats 8-7 on Sunday. Tristan Bridges leads the starters with a spotless 6-0 record, owning a 3.02 ERA in 53.1 innings pitched. Georgia Capell was last week's WAC Hitter of the Week, leading the Texans with a .394 batting average on the year, with seven home runs and 23 RBI. Texas Tech is 12-12 this season, but they've played just two road games, going 1-1. ACU is also 12-12, although just 1-4 at home.

Tarleton tennis will play two neutral site matches in Huntsville against Lamar on Saturday at 2 p.m. and on Sunday against Stephen F. Austin at 2 p.m. Tarleton has won 10 of their last 11 matches, including four straight, with back-to-back sweeps.

Celia Vaudiau has won 12 straight singles matches, the longest winning streak in Tarleton's NCAA Division I era. She is the reigning Western Athletic Conference Singles Athlete of the Week. The Tigers are 6-4 this season, 6-2 on the road, recently winning at New Mexico State and at UTEP. Lamar is 6-6, owning a 1-4 record over their last five-match span. SFA is 6-5, winning two straight with a 7-0 sweep of McNeese in their last match.

Track and field outdoor returns after a January-February indoor season. Tarleton will compete in a three-day event from Thursday-Saturday dubbed the ACU Wes Kittley Invitational in Abilene.

Justin Raines was named the Western Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Freshman for the 2022 indoor season following the WAC Indoor Championships. He received the recognition following one of the greatest individual performances Tarleton has seen in a postseason meet. Raines won the 60m dash in 6.71 seconds to become the Texans' first ever WAC indoor champion. He then finished third in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.01 seconds. Raines received All-WAC first team credentials in both events.

Joining Raines in earning a medal at the WAC Indoor Championships was fellow freshman Rylee Hennig. She broke her indoor school record in the high jump with a leap of 5' 7.75" to place third en route to All-WAC first team honors.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.