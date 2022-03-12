One step closer: New TSU Aquatics Center set to open later this semester

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Tarleton State University originally unveiled plans for a new Aquatics Center in September 2020 following a green light from The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. The project is part of the 2020-2024 A&M System Capital Plan, according to previous reports.

Now, the pool has been filled and the university has announced it plans to open the new facility later this semester.

Tarleton Texans voted in 2015 to increase student fees to cover the center’s construction, as well as enhancements for university tennis courts and intramural fields, which have been completed.

Part of Tarleton’s Department of Campus Recreation, the facility features an NCAA Division I indoor pool with eight 25-yard lanes, a multifunctional pool for use by Tarleton students and the community, a first aid office, locker and dressing rooms, family changing rooms, storage areas and wet training lab for kinesiology students, according to previous reports.

“This is a great day for our students and our aquatic athletes,” said Cahlen Cheatham, president of Tarleton’s Student Government Association and Student Regent for the A&M System at the time of the unveiling in 2020. “This showcases the strong partnership between the SGA and the administration. We’re grateful to Tarleton President Hurley and his cabinet as well as A&M System Chancellor John Sharp and the Board of Regents. The Aquatics Center will serve our students and the community for decades.”

Tarleton’s previous pool — an addition to Wisdom Gym in 1970 — was the only public indoor facility in the area for swim lessons, water aerobics, lap swimming and lifeguard training, according to a previous story released by TSU.

“This state-of-the-art Aquatics Center will provide new opportunities for students interested in competitive and recreational swimming and lifeguarding,” Hurley said at the time of the plan's unveiling. “We are excited to keep the commitment we made to our students and move the Aquatics Center forward.”