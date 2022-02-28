Week at a glance: End to regular season basketball features Purple Out Wednesday

TSU Sports Information

Following Saturday's win at Lamar, the Tarleton women's basketball team guaranteed themselves their first winning season at the NCAA Division I level. To help celebrate the feat, Tarleton is hosting a "Purple Out" on Wednesday.

Beginning the week will be Tarleton Baseball ending their series at home against Eastern Illinois on Monday. Also on Monday, women's tennis is taking their winning streak to Ruston, Louisiana, for a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech and Grambling State. On Tuesday, softball will rekindle their torrid home start with a doubleheader against Texas Southern.

Besides the Purple Out on Wednesday as the WBB team takes on Sam Houston, baseball will be home against Washington State. On Thursday, men's basketball plays the Bearkats on the road. On Friday, women's tennis will be at Grand Canyon, baseball is at Missouri, and softball is at McNeese State.

A packed Saturday features women's tennis against Dixie State in Phoenix, a softball doubleheader at McNeese State, women's basketball at home against Abilene Christian, baseball at Missouri and men's basketball at Abilene Christian. To wrap up the week, baseball will be at Missouri on Sunday.

Purple Out Wednesday should be one of the most exciting women's basketball games of the year, featuring a tailgate pregame outside of Wisdom Gym. Similar to the sellout crowd for men's basketball's "White Out Wisdom," all fans and students should be in unison with their fashion design for the women's basketball game against Sam Houston at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Bearkats should see nothing but purple and hear a raucous crowd wreak havoc the entire game. These are the Texans' last two games of the regular season, already guaranteed to finish with their first winning record in both their NCAA Division I and Western Athletic Conference eras.

On Saturday, the Texans will host Abilene Christian at 2 p.m. Tarleton beat both of these teams earlier this season, both on the road.

Men's basketball also has a chance to finish with their first winning season in their NCAA Division I and WAC eras, needing to go 2-0 this week to do so. They'll be at Sam Houston on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and at Abilene Christian on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Texans beat the Bearkats in January 75-64 in one of their best games of the season. It was a Sam Houston team that rattled off six straight wins after their loss to Tarleton.

The Tarleton-ACU game will surely be another rivalry delight if their first meeting was any indication. ACU beat the Texans at Wisdom Gym 77-63, leading a second half charge after a tied game at halftime in front of a near sellout crowd.

Texan baseball will have a busier week thanks to the weather. On Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., the Pac-12's Washington State Cougars will be in town for a one-game stop. This weekend, the Texans will play their first road series against the SEC's Missouri Tigers. Games will be played on Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Tarleton softball left Stephenville 10-0 last week, and they'll look to get that juice back flowing with a home doubleheader on Tuesday against Texas Southern. On Friday, the Texans will play at McNeese State at 6:30 p.m., before a Saturday doubleheader against the Cowgirls that begins at 1 p.m. Tarleton has played in six games decided by three runs or fewer. Katy Schaefer has led the club in hitting so far with a .415 batting average, with 17 hits (team-high), 15 RBI (team-high) and four home runs (tied-team-high).

The winning streak for Tarleton's tennis team took a major test on Monday in Ruston, Louisiana, with a doubleheader against Louisiana Tech and Grambling State. Tarleton has won six matches in a row to improve to 7-2 on the year, and somehow they're not the hottest team in the first matchup, as the Lady Techsters have won eight straight to start the spring 10-2.

Later this week, Tarleton will head to Phoenix to face Grand Canyon on Friday at 11 a.m., and stay there to take on Dixie State in a neutral site match on Saturday at 11 a.m. Last week, Martha Makantasi was named the WAC Singles Athlete of the Week. She was also part of the WAC Doubles Team of the Week with Elsa Boisson.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.