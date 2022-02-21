Week at a glance: Baseball hosts 5 games, men’s basketball plays last two at Wisdom Gym

TSU Sports Information

Following an epic week in Tarleton sports, in which the Texans went 11-2 combined over the past three days, the upcoming week brings new opportunities to keep the momentum going in Stephenville.

Women's golf begins the week for the purple and white with their first tournament of the spring in San Antonio, playing a two-day event dubbed the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Tarleton baseball will play five more home games this week as part of their nine-game homestand to start the year, beginning Tuesday against Incarnate Word.

On Thursday, both basketball programs will take on UTRGV, with the men at home. Softball will continue their undefeated start to the season with five more games this week at the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, starting Friday against Buffalo and UTEP. Also on Friday, baseball starts a four-game series against Eastern Illinois. There will be five games on Saturday; softball against North Dakota State at the Lobo Classic, two baseball games against Eastern Illinois, while both basketball teams face Lamar. On Sunday, softball takes on North Dakota State and New Mexico, and baseball wraps up their series against the Panthers.

Tarleton baseball will be aplenty in Stephenville, with five games to be played at the Tarleton Baseball Complex. That slate began Tuesday against Incarnate Word. On Friday at 4 p.m., the Texans begin a four-game series against Eastern Illinois. They'll play a doubleheader on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Finally on Sunday, the Texans and Panthers conclude the series at 1 p.m. Tarleton opened the year with a three-game series against UTSA this past weekend. On Sunday, the Texans utilized the mercy rule on the Roadrunners, winning 12-1 in seven innings. Tarleton scored eight runs in the first inning alone.

Wisdom Gym will host the last men's basketball games of the season this week on Thursday and Saturday. On Thursday, Tarleton plays UTRGV at 7 p.m., and on Saturday, the Texans face Lamar at 7 p.m. The Texans are 8-5 in the friendly confines of Wisdom Gym this season. Over their last five home games, Tarleton has welcomed 12,055 fans, an average attendance of 2,411. In their last game, they held a sellout crowd, the largest attendance at a Tarleton men's basketball home game since the school reclassified to NCAA Division I.

The undefeated softball team continues to impress with its incredible 10-0 start to the season. They have five more games this week to keep the momentum going at the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque.

On Friday, they'll face Buffalo at 11 a.m. and UTEP at 4 p.m. On Saturday, they'll take on North Dakota State at 1:30 p.m. On Sunday, Tarleton will close with a doubleheader against North Dakota State at 11 a.m. and then they'll take on the host New Mexico Lobos at 1:30 p.m.

Head coach Mark Cumpian has led the program through quite the transformation, following a 17-36 season last year to a 10-0 start this year. For context, Tarleton earned its 10th win exactly one month earlier this year compared to 2021. Tristan Bridges leads the team in wins with four, owning a 1.17 ERA in 24.0 innings pitched. Reagan Chism leads in ERA at 0.64 in 11.0 innings pitched, owning a 3-0 record.

Tarleton WBB will be on the road this week at UTRGV on Thursday at 7 p.m. and at Lamar on Saturday at 2 p.m. In their last game, the Texans snapped a three-game losing streak at home, improving to 14-11 overall (6-8 WAC). Lucy Benson made history by playing in her 141st career game with the Texans, surpassing Dianna May's 140 games played from 1976-80 for the most games played in program history. Benson recorded her first career double-double in her 141st career-game, posting a season-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, a career-high 12 rebounds, a career-high seven steals and tied-career-high two blocks in 33 minutes.

Texan women's golf is finally back in action with its first tournament of the spring at the Islander Classic in San Antonio Monday-Tuesday. Playing in this tournament hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are Mathilde Brogens, Sofia Rodriguez, Alejandra Cambronero, Angela Inocian and Bridgett Joeris. This is Brogens' first tournament at Tarleton's No. 1 position, typically held by the veteran Rodriguez. Brogens, a freshman from Denmark, had a strong start to her first year at Tarleton, averaging a gross round score of 76.9 across her 12 rounds of tournament play.

