Week at a glance: Wednesday MBB White Out part of 14 Tarleton sports home events

TSU Sports Information

Busy.

That's a simple description of the week to come in Tarleton sports, nearly all of it happening right here in Stephenville.

Tennis gets things started on Tuesday with its home opener against Southwestern. On Wednesday, both basketball programs are in action against Utah Valley, the men at home in a White Out of Wisdom Gym. On Friday, the track and field WAC Indoor Championships begin in Albuquerque, with Tarleton participating in the two-day event. Tennis has a home doubleheader on Friday afternoon against Montana State and UTPB.

Tarleton begins its portion of the Whataburger Softball Invitational against Syracuse and Prairie View A&M Friday night. Also on Friday night, baseball begins their season at home against UTSA. On Saturday, track and field finishes the WAC Indoor Championships, both basketball programs play Chicago State with the women at home, softball has a home doubleheader against Alabama State and Prairie View A&M, plus baseball continues their home series against UTSA.

Finally, on Sunday, tennis faces UTRGV at home, softball takes on Texas A&M Corpus-Christi, and baseball concludes their series against UTSA.

Wednesday's White Out of Wisdom will be one of the most exciting home basketball games this season. Tarleton expects a sellout crowd to pack Wisdom Gym on Wednesday, all wearing white, as the men's basketball team takes on Utah Valley at 7 p.m. There will be 500 free shirts dished out to help make it one of the best environments in the Western Athletic Conference this season. After playing the Wolverines, Tarleton men's basketball wraps up their week at Chicago State on Saturday at 2 p.m.

The 5-0 Texans softball team brings its unblemished mark back to Stephenville as they host the Whataburger Softball Invitational. The three-day tournament includes 12 games played by five teams over three days from Friday through Sunday at the newly renovated Tarleton Softball Complex.

Tarleton plays five games — two on Friday against Syracuse at 5 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 7:30 p.m., two on Saturday against Alabama State at 5 p.m. and Prairie View A&M at 7:30 p.m., and one on Sunday against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at 11:30 a.m. This past weekend, Tarleton swept its five-game schedule at the Furman Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. Georgia Capell hit three home runs in the tournament, while Tarleton's pitchers allowed just four earned runs combined.

Baseball in Stephenville begins Friday with Tarleton's season-opening series against UTSA. The Texans and Roadrunners play Friday at 6 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Tarleton Baseball Complex. Tarleton opens the season with nine straight home games overall. The Texans return three honorable mention All-WAC selections from last season in shortstop Bryan Aguilar, outfielder London Green, and infielder Kemuel Thomas-Rivera.

Tarleton WBB is coming off of their impressive road win at Abilene Christian with two conference games this week, first at Utah Valley on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then against Chicago State at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. Seynabou Thiam, Iyana Dorsey and Jenna Dick all returned for the Texans in Abilene to help boost the purple and white to snapping a three-game losing streak. Thiam posted her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points (4-4 FG), 13 rebounds and four blocks.

After four postponed and canceled matches, Tarleton tennis will finally get to try and keep its momentum going with four home matches this week. The home opener was on Tuesday against Southwestern. On Friday, they host a doubleheader against Montana State at 1 p.m. and UTPB at 4 p.m. On Sunday, they'll conclude their week against UTRGV at 10 a.m. Fans are invited to come watch a Tarleton team playing their best tennis of 2021-22, coming off of a perfect 2-0 set in Nashville over Lipscomb and Belmont.

Wrapping up the indoor portion of the schedule, track and field heads to Albuquerque for the WAC Indoor Championships on Friday and Saturday. The first-ever NCAA Division I indoor regular season for Tarleton track and field concluded at the Texas Tech Open and Multis a little over two weeks ago. The Texans claimed 13 personal records, 10 of which are now on Tarleton's all-time indoor top-10 records list.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.