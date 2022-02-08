Week at a Glance: Basketball renews rivalry against Abilene Christian, softball begins season

TSU Sports Information

The Texans and the Wildcats meet once again on the hardwood to highlight the upcoming weekend in Tarleton sports.

Softball will start the weekend with five games in three days, all in Greenville, South Carolina, beginning Friday against Bellarmine and Maryland- Eastern Shore. On Saturday, they again face Maryland- Eastern Shore before taking on the host Furman team. On Sunday, they'll play against North Dakota. On Saturday, the basketball rivalry against Abilene Christian reignites, with the women's team on the road, the men's team at home.

Tarleton vs. Abilene Christian basketball hasn't been played in Stephenville in nearly a decade. A once storied rivalry was put on the shelf for a number of years, but it will reignite Saturday with both teams now in the WAC, setting up must-watch matchups for some time. The Texans host the Wildcats in Wisdom Gym on Saturday at 7 p.m. CT, the first meeting in Stephenville since Dec. 8, 2012, a Tarleton 64-50 win. The Texans lead the all-time series 35-31, dating back to the '60s.

Since 1989, the Texans are 33-9, winners of nine of the last 10 meetings and 24 of the last 26. The Texans and Wildcats have played just once since 2013, a matchup in Abilene last season that ACU won. To celebrate the marquee matchups against Abilene Christian, Tarleton has unveiled a "Rivalry Package" ticketing promotion, where fans can purchase one $15 general admission ticket that grants entry to both the men's game on Saturday and the women's game on March 5.

Tarleton at Abilene Christian is the first meeting between the women's programs since 2013. The Texans will face the Wildcats in Moody Coliseum on Saturday at 1 p.m. Like the men's team, the women's team has seen tremendous recent success against ACU, with Tarleton winning eight of the last nine matchups.

It's an important game for the Texans overall, who are enduring their first losing skid of the season, a three-game slide. Injuries and illness have plagued the team since the start of the losing streak, most notably in Saturday's loss at Chicago State, with Seynabou Thiam, Iyana Dorsey and Jenna Dick all non-participants.

Texan softball is back on Friday at the Furman Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina, at 8 a.m. against Bellarmine, who is also in its second season of NCAA Division I play. The Texans will then play two straight against Maryland- Eastern Shore, the first on Friday at 1 p.m., the second on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

At 6 p.m. CT on Saturday, the Texans play the tournament's host team Furman. To wrap it up, Tarleton takes on North Dakota on Sunday at 8 a.m. This is just the beginning of a 54-game season schedule for the Texans, who this past week were picked to finish fourth in the newly formed Western Athletic Conference Southwest Division. Tarleton returns four all-conference players from last season – Georgia Capell, Katy Schaefer, Jordan Dickerson, and Bailee Riggs.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

On Friday, the Billy Gillispie Show will air at noon from First Financial Bank, 2201 W. South Loop location, in Stephenville. The shows will be on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of the 30-minute show, with free food provided. The women's basketball live show with Misty Wilson was held on Monday.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.