Tarleton sets elite academic standard in most recent NCAA reclassification APR report

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Athletics has set an elite standard with its Academic Progress Rate (APR) single-year and multiyear scores, following its official release from the NCAA Thursday.

Tarleton recorded an overall 976 multiyear APR and a 987 score in 2020-21. In addition to the overall scores, Tarleton boasted seven individual programs with a perfect score of 1,000 APR in their debut Division I campaign.

"When we made the move to NCAA Division I, everyone in our department knew that academics and compliance were at the very top of our priorities. Our coaches, student-athletes, and staff rose to that challenge and beyond with these incredible scores," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "These types of numbers are no easy task and are actually among the best in the country by any first-year reclassifying school since the inception of APR scores.

"We have shown a first-class dedication to academics, and I am incredibly proud of the efforts by our student-athletes, coaches, and our academics and compliance staff," he continued. "The members of our staff working behind the scenes have been incredible resources for our student-athletes and we're blessed to have them."

The APR, created to be a more real-time measurement of academic success than graduation rates, is a team-based metric in which scholarship student-athletes earn one point each term for remaining eligible and one point for staying in school, graduating, or transferring to another school while meeting eligibility standards . Every Division I sports team calculates its Academic Progress Rate each academic year, and the NCAA reports both single-year rates and four-year rates. The most recent multiyear APR rates are based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. The 2019-20 year was omitted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am extremely proud of our student-athletes, administration, coaches, and support staff for their commitment to academic excellence," said University President Dr. James Hurley. "This amazing accomplishment is also a testament to the tremendous faculty at Tarleton State University and their excellent academic standard."

Teams must compile a multi-year score of 930 or higher to avoid penalties, including losing eligibility to compete in NCAA postseason championships.

For the 2020-21 academic year, Tarleton had seven programs reach a perfect score of 1,000 – baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, women's cross country, women's golf, women's tennis, and women's volleyball.

According to publicized numbers of APR by the NCAA, Tarleton's 987 single-year score is the highest of any first-year reclassifying school since 2011 – excluding schools whose first-year began in 2019 or 2020 due to COVID-19's delay in the publicity of the scores. Prior to 2019, the highest score of a first-year reclassifying school since 2011 was 977 by UMass-Lowell in 2013-14.