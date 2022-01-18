Week at a glance: Men’s basketball returns home against California Baptist, Seattle U

TSU Sports Information

Spring sports are in full swing, with nearly every team either competing in game competition or are getting close to.

The Tarleton men's basketball team will be back at Wisdom Gym where they are 7-1 this season on Thursday against California Baptist and Saturday against Seattle U. The women's basketball team plays three games this week, starting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Sam Houston. They'll also play at California Baptist on Thursday and at Seattle U on Saturday.

Texan track and field had its first meet last week and are back at it Saturday at Houston. On Sunday, the women's tennis team played at Texas A&M, where they stayed on Monday to play against McNeese. Then they'll head to Norman, Oklahoma, for a doubleheader against the Sooners on Saturday.

Tarleton men's basketball will take its 7-1 home record up against California Baptist on Thursday at 7 p.m. and against Seattle U on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Texans are coming off of the toughest road slate possible in the WAC right now at New Mexico State and at Grand Canyon.

At GCU, the Texans made history as the first Tarleton sports team to appear on ESPNU. Their next opponents actually meet Monday night in a makeup game. California Baptist (11-5, 1-2 WAC) just snapped a two-game slide with a close 75-73 win over Utah Valley, while Seattle U (12-4, 3-0 WAC) has won four straight.

The Texans are 13-4 in Stephenville under second-year head coach Billy Gillispie, most recently winning an overtime battle against Stephen F. Austin 77-71.

Thursday's game is "Bluff Dale Community Night" with all Bluff Dale residents receiving half-price admission using the coupon code "BluffDale" at checkout, online only. On Saturday, Tarleton will celebrate their head coach's hometown with "Graford Night". All Graford residents receive half-price admission using the coupon code "Graford" at checkout, online only.

Texan women's basketball began the week on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at Sam Houston. This was a makeup game from Jan. 6, when the game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bearkats' program. Monday's matchup was the first for the programs in nearly 40 years.

On Thursday, the Texans will take on the WAC's preseason favorite at California Baptist at 8 p.m. The Lancers are just a half-game back of first place in the WAC at 3-0, owning an overall record of 12-2. They've won seven straight and are 9-1 in their last 10.

On Saturday at 4 p.m., the Texans will play at Seattle U. This should be the easier of the two-game set, with the Redhawks winless in the WAC (0-2), 5-8 on the season. Tarleton is 10-6 themselves, alternating wins and losses since Dec. 22.

Texan track and field will participate in the Fastrak Athletix Collegiate Challenge in Houston on Saturday, an all-day event. This past Friday, the first ever Division I indoor season for Tarleton track and field officially began at the Texas Tech Corky Classic. On Saturday, nine Texans had performances that put them in the Tarleton all-time top-10, including three top-three performances and 12 top-10 finishes.

Freshman Rylee Hennig was among the top individual performers for the women's team, clearing 5'7" (1.70m) in the high jump. This jump not only put her in third place in the event but was the best indoor jump in school history.

Tarleton tennis began its spring campaign on Sunday at No. 14 Texas A&M. They battled before ultimately losing 7-0. They remained in College Station to take on McNeese on Monday at the Mitchell Tennis Center before heading to Norman to take on the Sooners in a doubleheader on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tarleton trotted out this lineup in their first match; Deniza Marcinkevica at No. 1, Jemi Aguilar at No. 2, Martha Makantasi at No. 3, Elsa Boisson at No. 4, Celia Vaudiau at No. 5 and Natalia Komar at No. 6.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will have both basketball coaches shows on this week, but a different day for the Misty Wilson Show due to the rescheduled game that is at Sam Houston on Monday. Instead, the show will take place Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. from Bruner Auto Family at the corner of Lillian and the South Loop in Stephenville. On Friday, the Billy Gillispie Show will air at noon from First Financial Bank, 2201 W South Loop Location, in Stephenville. Both shows will be on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of each 30-minutes show, with free food provided.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.