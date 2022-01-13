More than 20 Tarleton players named to Phil Steele FCS All-WAC Team

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The 2021 college football season officially came to an end on Monday, but it wasn't the end of awards piling up for Tarleton football players from the past season just yet.

There were 21 Texans named to the Phil Steele FCS All-WAC Team on Tuesday, including one on the Phil Steele FCS All-America Team.

Devin Hafford led the way once again with the All-American nod, WAC Defensive Player of the Year award and First Team All-WAC merits. This is Hafford's fourth All-American tag of 2021, adding to his spots on the AFCA FCS All-America Team, the Stats Perform FCS All-America Team and Associated Press FCS All-America Team.

There were five players named to the Phil Steele FCS All-WAC First Team. On offense, running back Jayy McDonald and wide receiver Tariq Bitson made the cut. Hafford and linebacker D.J. Harris were First Team on the defensive side, and Dray Roberson was the First Team kicker returner on special teams.

On the Phil Steele FCS All-WAC Second Team, tight end Marvin Landy and offensive lineman Blake Haynes were honored on offense, linebacker Ronnell Wilson made it on defense, and Stephen Reeves earned the long snapper spot.

Six Texans were named to the Third Team, two in each overall category. Quarterback Steven Duncan and wide receiver J.F. Thomas made it on offense. On defense, it was two defensive linemen, Javier Duran and Sean Walton. Jake Walrath earned the Third Team punter spot, and Bryon Broussard was Third Team at punt returner.

To round out the list, there were six players on the Phil Steele FCS All-WAC Fourth Team, four from the Tarleton defense. Running back Ryheem Skinner and offensive lineman Austin Whitehead earned the recognition on offense. Defensively, it was two linebackers, Zach Strong and Markel Clark, followed by two defensive backs, Benjie Franklin and Tre Johnson.