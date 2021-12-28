Week at a Glance: Conference play begins against pair from Utah, WBB at home Thursday-Saturday

TSU Sports Information

Non-conference play has ended in success for both of Tarleton's basketball programs.

For women's basketball, just look at the record. The Texans went 8-3, matching their best start through 11 games under head coach Misty Wilson.

For men's basketball, they were the talk of the nation and received tremendous exposure for playing some of the best teams in the country close. Recently, the Texans have been playing their best basketball, winners of four of five, including a 22-point romping of 7-3 Air Force.

Now conference play begins for both programs against the pair from Utah. On Thursday, both Texan teams will play Dixie State, the women in Wisdom Gym, the men in St. George. On Saturday, Tarleton takes on Utah Valley, the women at home and the men in Orem.

Continuing momentum will be top of mind for the Tarleton women's basketball team, currently riding a three-game winning streak. The Texans will get their first taste of conference play this season at home against Dixie State on Thursday at 6 p.m. and against Utah Valley on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Dixie State is 4-7 this year, dropping their last two against Air Force and Southern Utah. The Trailblazers lost by 37 points to the Thunderbirds at home, 95-58. Dixie State has yet to win a road game this season (0-4), last winning away from home on March 3, 2020. The game at Wisdom Gym will be Tarleton's "Ring in the New Year" promotion, in which fans who purchase a general admission ticket will receive a free general admission ticket to Saturday's game.

Saturday's game will be against the Wolverines, who are 5-6 this season, currently on a three-game losing streak. In their last game, they lost at Idaho State 53-36. The Texans are 8-3 themselves, matching their best start to a season under head coach Misty Wilson, along with the 2018-19 and 2014-15 campaigns. Center Seynabou Thiam has been a major part of why the Texans have started off so well, averaging 8.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

The Texans maintained their stride over the past two games, perfectly blending both sides of the ball in strong wins over South Alabama and Air Force. They'll bring their best brand of basketball to Utah on Thursday at Dixie State at 8 p.m. in St. George and at Utah Valley in Orem on Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Trailblazers are 7-6, winners of six of their last seven games. They had a six-game winning streak snapped in their last contest, an 87-59 loss at Southern Utah. The Wolverines are 9-3, their best 12-game start in program history. They beat the Pac-12's Washington 68-52 on Tuesday.

The Texans are coming off of their best shooting half under head coach Billy Gillispie, making 17-of-22 (.773) field goals in the last 20 minutes against Air Force. Tarleton beat the Falcons 67-45, a season-low for points allowed and the fewest allowed by Tarleton opposite a Division I opponent.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.