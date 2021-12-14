Week at a Glance: WBB travels to Northwestern State; MBB has home-and-home against South Alabama

TSU Sports Information

The non-conference slate is winding down for both of Tarleton's basketball programs with just a few such games left.

There will be four games total in Tarleton sports this week, beginning with the Texan women's basketball team, which hosted Oral Roberts on Monday.

The Texan men's basketball team started their home-and-home slate against South Alabama on the road on Tuesday, before taking on the Jaguars in Stephenville on Friday. The week ends on Saturday with Tarleton WBB at Northwestern State.

Tarleton WBB has no time to rest this time around following their game on Saturday at Weber State. The Texans hosted Oral Roberts on Monday at Wisdom Gym, coming away with a 59-55 victory.

On Saturday, the Texans will start a two-game trip at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, Louisiana. Tarleton has also never faced the Demons, who are 5-3 this season coming off a 78-71 overtime victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Texans share the same record following their 10-point loss at Weber State. Malaya Kendrick did it all once again in that one, recording seven points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Texans Men's Basketball has a home-and-home slate against the South Alabama Jaguars. On Tuesday, the game was at Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama. On Friday, the Texans will play host at Wisdom Gym in Stephenville at 7 p.m.

The Jaguars are 8-2 this year and have an active seven-game winning streak. Their two losses came a month ago on Nov. 13-16 in tight fashion, at Wichita State 64-58 and at Alabama 73-68. The Texans and Jaguars of the Sun Belt Conference have never met before. The Jaguars will have had 10 days in-between games, not having played since Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Friday game will be Tarleton's Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, where fans are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters to receive half-price admission. Discounted tickets must be purchased in-person in the hour leading up to tip-off at the Wisdom Gym Ticket Office. There will be an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest during halftime, with a $100 gift card for the winner.

The Texans have won back-to-back games to improve to 3-7 on the year. They enjoyed their two largest offensive outputs of the season last week with an 84-65 win over Dallas Christian and an 81-75 win over Southwestern Assemblies of God.

In the last game, Montre Gipson dropped 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting, to go with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Texans connected at a season-best 53.4 percent clip (31-of-58) from the field and dished out a season-high 21 assists.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will feature the Misty Wilson Show and Billy Gillispie Show this week. On Monday, the Misty Wilson Show will broadcast live at 12:30 pm from Bruner Auto Family at the corner of Lillian and the South Loop in Stephenville. The Billy Gillispie Show will be on Thursday this week due to their being a game on Friday. The Thursday show will air at noon from First Financial Bank, 2201 W South Loop Location, in Stephenville. Both shows will be on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of each 30-minutes show with free food provided.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.