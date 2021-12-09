Season passes on sale now for Texan baseball, softball

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton baseball and softball are gearing up for their second season as members of the Western Athletic Conference and it's an exciting time on the diamond.

Both programs will play their first seasons on their newly-renovated turf fields and under brand-new LED lights – bringing night games back to the baseball field for the first time in recent memory. Tarleton will also renew an old rivalry with Abilene Christian while creating new ones with Sam Houston, Lamar, and Stephen F. Austin who are recent additions to the WAC and new division foes for the Texans.

In addition to the new field, new lights, and the new-look WAC schedule, season passes are now available for the upcoming spring seasons. Passes can be purchased online at TarletonSports.com/tickets or by calling the Tarleton Athletics Ticket Office at (254) 968-1832.

Baseball has three passes available – reserved, general admission and weekend – while all softball has a single general admission pass to cover the entire season. The price breakdown for each is as follows:

Baseball Season Passes

Reserved: $195/seat

General Admission: $120/seat

Weekend Only (Saturday-Sunday): $60/seat

Softball Season Passes

General Admission: $75/seat

Individual game tickets will go on sale closer to the beginning of the season for each sport. Children five and under will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.

Baseball will open the season on Friday, Feb. 18 with a three-game home series against UTSA. Softball will open the season on Feb. 11 in South Carolina before making their home debut against Syracuse on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m.