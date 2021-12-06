Week at a glance: Tarleton men’s basketball continues homestand with back-to-back slate

TSU Sports Information

Both of Tarleton's basketball programs had a wild week to say the least. Tarleton men's basketball played the No. 3 ranked team in the nation in Gonzaga down to the wire, and hosted a nail-biting finish against Charleston Southern. The women's team had their largest margin of victory in program history with an 81-point win over Arlington Baptist.

This week, MBB will continue its three-game homestand with a back-to-back slate on Tuesday-Wednesday. The Texans will play Dallas Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT and Southwestern Assemblies of God on Wednesday at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the women's team will play their first ever game at Weber State at 1 p.m.

Tarleton MBB has been the talk of the nation following tight games against some of the best teams in college basketball. The Texans were close to one of the largest upsets in the last 30 years in NCAA Division I with a nine-point loss at No. 3 Gonzaga. They followed up with a back-and-forth close finish with Charleston Southern, with Tarleton's game-winning heave at the buzzer off the mark.

The Texans will have a great chance to rebound with two home games this week, a back-to-back set against Dallas Christian on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and against Southwestern Assemblies of God on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Chargers are off to a tough start, owners of a 1-10 record and an active seven-game losing streak. The Lions meanwhile are 7-1 with an active seven-game winning streak. Three of their last four games and four of their last six have been decided by five points or less.

The Texans, meanwhile, are allowing the third fewest points per game in the conference at 62.4 PPG. They are one of four teams in the WAC with a pair of top-15 scorers in Montre Gipson at 13.8 PPG and Tahj Small at 13.5 PPG.

Texans Women's Basketball has just one game again this week, this time a road contest at Weber State on Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the Texans' first time playing the Wildcats from the Big Sky Conference, who call the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah, home. They're 3-4 this season with a win in their last game at Portland State. Weber State will head to Colorado State on Wednesday in-between the contest with Tarleton.

The Texans are coming off of their largest margin of victory in school history with an 81-point win over Arlington Baptist 103-22, surpassing their 80-point win over Concordia on Nov. 24, 2009 (109-29). The 22 points allowed are a new record in Tarleton's NCAA era, and overall, the fewest the Texans have allowed since 1983 (Austin College with 20 on Feb. 7, 1983). Tarleton's 103 points marks the first time the Texans' hit triple-figures since March 9, 2019, at Angelo State. Iyana Dorsey leads the team in scoring at 10.3 points per game.

