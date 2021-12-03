Toys for Kids Games headline Tarleton’s weekend home basketball slate

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton basketball teams have been rolling, and fans have an opportunity to see both in action this weekend for free.

The Tarleton Athletic Department has partnered with the Stephenville Optimist Club for the annual Toys for Kids Games, which for the first time, will happen on two nights this year.

On Saturday for the women's basketball game vs. Arlington Baptist at 2 p.m., fans who bring a new, unwrapped toy to the doors to donate will receive free admission. Tarleton students who bring a new, unwrapped toy for donation will receive a promo code for 1,000 Tarleton Sports Fan Rewards points, presented by National Farm Life.

The same deal applies for the men's basketball game vs. Charleston Southern on Sunday at 7 p.m. In order to receive free admission or fan rewards points for both games, a new, unwrapped toy needs to be donated before each game.

Also happening at both games, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Wisdom Gym lobby to take photos with children, and even adults. A free hot chocolate station will be available before tip-off in the lobby, as well.

Sunday night's game is a 500 Max Point Game in the Tarleton Sports Fan Rewards Points, presented by National Farm Life.

The Tarleton women's basketball team is off to a hot start, sporting a 4-2 record with a chance to begin 5-2 for the third time in four seasons. The Texan men's basketball team is the talk of the nation after near-upsets over No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 20 Michigan this past week.