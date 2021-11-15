Week at a Glance: Football’s Senior Night finale, three home basketball games for Tarleton sports

TSU Sports Information

Three teams and five games will take place this week in Tarleton athletics, capped off by the football finale, where legendary players of the program will be honored on Senior Night.

Both basketball teams will get the week started on Tuesday, with the women's team at home against Paul Quinn. Men's basketball will wrap up its tough three-game season-opening road trip at Wichita State. On Friday, it will be the men's turn to take on Paul Quinn at Wisdom Gym. On Saturday, women's basketball hosts Howard Payne in the afternoon, and Texan football will conclude its first season in the WAC against Central Arkansas at Memorial Stadium.

Texan football all-timbers will be honored on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium for Tarleton's Senior Night, as they take on Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. CT. Legendary Texans like Devin Hafford and Ronnell Wilson, plus fairly new big-time contributors like Tariq Bitson and Jayy McDonald, will be among the seniors recognized for their important roles in the program. It will be an emotional yet satisfying night to send off staples of the program, who have put so much work and time into making Tarleton football what it is today.

As for the game itself, the Texans will welcome the 5-5 Bears, winners of three of their last four games. Tarleton, who also sits at 5-5, will be looking to close the 2021-22 campaign with a win to make it four straight winning seasons. Several players will be looking to boost their own resumes on the Texan hierarchy, like Steven Duncan, who is three touchdown passes away from the top-10 single-season leaderboard.

Men's basketball finished a grueling three-game road trip on Tuesday at Wichita State. On Friday, the Texans will play their home opener against Paul Quinn at Wisdom Gym at 7 p.m. CT. Although the purple and white sports an 0-2 record, no one can be disappointed in how the first two losses came at Stanford and at No. 3 Kansas.

The Texans played both teams tough. They led the Pac-12 squad 35-28 with about 14 minutes left in the second half before losing 62-50. Tarleton trailed by just eight points at halftime at Allen Fieldhouse against the Jayhawks and even cut it to six in the second half. The Texans ultimately lost 88-62.

Montre Gipson is the team's leading scorer through two games at 17.0 points per game, to go with 5.0 rebounds per contest. After a scoreless opener, Shamir Bogues led Tarleton with 20 points against Kansas, adding four steals.

Tarleton women's basketball got its first win of the year on Saturday and will look to keep its momentum with the second and third installments of a three-game homestand this week. The Texans will face Paul Quinn on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Howard Payne on Saturday at 1 p.m., both games at Wisdom Gym.

Malaya Kendrick will lead the purple and white following a great opening week at Tarleton. The redshirt senior point guard opened with back-to-back 10+ rebound games, including a double-double of 10 points and 13 boards in the Texans' 82-66 win over Champion Christian. Tyler Jackson leads the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will double this week with the additions of the Misty Wilson Show and Billy Gillispie Show. On Monday, the Misty Wilson Show will debut at 12:30 pm from Bruner Auto Family at the corner of Lillian and the South Loop in Stephenville. On Tuesday, the final Mary Schindler Show will air live from the lobby of F&M Bank at noon as the volleyball head coach will give her thoughts on the team's second season at the NCAA Division I level.

The Todd Whitten Show will broadcast live from Triple Crown Ford Lincoln at noon on Thursday. Finally, on Friday, the Billy Gillispie Show makes its debut at noon at First Financial Bank, 2201 W South Loop Location, in Stephenville. All shows will be on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of each 30-minutes show with free food provided.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.