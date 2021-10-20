Week at a Glance: Texan Football culminates homecoming week with 15K Initiative

TSU Sports Information

This week is one of the best weeks of the year at Tarleton – homecoming week! With several exciting events planned for students all week long across campus that began Sunday night with the lighting of the smokestack, Tarleton athletics will keep the good vibes going.

To begin the week in Tarleton sports, the golf team played a two-day tournament in Fort Collins, Colorado, beginning on Monday. Both basketball programs have their unofficial "beginning" of the new year with Midnight Madness at Wisdom Gym on Thursday night. Tarleton tennis will aim to keep its momentum going in Friday's Texan Invite at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts. Volleyball will play back-to-back days on Friday-Saturday against California Baptist and Dixie State in Abilene.

Homecoming week will culminate with Tarleton's football game against old rival Midwestern State on Saturday. The game marks Tarleton's 15K Initiative, as the school aims to set a new WAC FCS attendance record with the goal of 15,000 fans packing Memorial Stadium.

15K Initiative is the theme surrounding Tarleton's homecoming football game against Midwestern State on Saturday at 6 p.m. The Texans are adding extra seating to Memorial Stadium for the game, with the goal of hosting 15,000 loud and proud fans, setting a new WAC FCS attendance record in the process.

There will be a postgame fireworks show, presented by the Lance Zimmerman Department of Student Involvement Tradition Spirit & Family Relations. There will be 2,000 rally towels and hats available for students, courtesy of Student Affairs.

It's sure to be one of the most exciting games in Tarleton football history, coming off an impressive 41-20 win at Dixie State this past Saturday. Quarterback Steven Duncan threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns in the first half alone in the win. Wide receiver J.F. Thomas and kicker Adrian Guzman were named TicketSmarter WAC Offensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively, for their performances against the Trailblazers.

Midnight Madness is the rare opportunity where students are actually encouraged to stay up all night and get crazy – provided they still make their 8 a.m. Friday classes, of course. Both the men's and women's basketball programs will be introduced in front of a raucous crowd at Wisdom Gym at midnight. Doors will open at 11:15 p.m., with many prizes and giveaways to take place throughout the event.

There will be 1,000 free T-Shirts, two $500 cash prizes for fans checked into the event in the Tarleton Fan Rewards app, contests for prizes such as a brand-new TV, gift cards, and more, as well as 500 Fan Rewards Points in the Tarleton Sports Mobile App. There will also be an opportunity for one lucky fan by random drawing to participate in the 'Rapid Fire Half Court Contest' for $10,000 cash.

The event will also include performances by the Tarleton cheerleaders, Texan Stars, and Foul Play. The musical stylings of D.J. Kel will be on site, as well as a live laser show.

Texan volleyball will be a hop, skip and jump away from home during homecoming, playing two matches on back-to-back days in Abilene at the Teague Special Events Center. The Texans draw California Baptist and Dixie State on Friday and Saturday, respectively, as part of divisional crossover play within the conference.

Friday's match is at 1 p.m., and Saturday's contest will be at 4 p.m. The Texans improved back to .500 this past week with a 2-0 slate over Prairie View A&M and Abilene Christian, winning six of seven sets. Senior outside hitter Carmen Kinsey was named the TicketSmarter WAC Offensive Player of the Week after averaging 3.57 kills per set on .490 hitting with no errors over the last two matches.

Tarleton tennis hosts its own event at the Potishman-Lard Tennis Courts for the Texan Invite on Friday. Weatherford College will bring its squad to Stephenville to take on the Texans at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The Texans will aim to keep their momentum going following an impressive regionals tournament.

Martha Makantasi and Deniza Marcinkevica were among the limited number of participants invited to compete in the ITA Division I Women's Texas Regional Championship, and they knocked off opponents from Texas, SMU, Sam Houston and Incarnate Word as part of their main draw regionals run in Fort Worth.

Texan golf begins its last scheduled tournament of the fall season on Monday in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic. Sofia Rodriguez, Mathilde Brogens, Angela Inocian, Bridgett Joeris and Beatrice Grise are the five competing for Tarleton.

Last week, Rodriguez and Brogens turned in their best tournaments of the early 2021-22 season. Roriguez recorded her fourth career top-10 finish, shooting a +3 (219) overall, carding 72-75-72. She finished tied for 10th. Brogens was just behind her at +5 (221), scoring 72-74-75, good for tied-17th. The Texans finished 13th as a team at +41 (905), improving by 20 strokes tournament-over-tournament.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will air the Mary Schindler Radio Show on Tuesday and the Todd Whitten Radio Show on Thursday. For homecoming week, both shows will be at the student center to keep all of the excitement on campus during the special week. The half-hour shows will each air live at noon and can be heard on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of the show with free food provided The Pizza Place.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events, including football and volleyball games, online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.