Tailgate season passes on sale for Texan Alley by Focused Care Partners

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – After six home games last spring, the Tarleton faithful can be ready to enjoy another six tailgate opportunities as football season returns to its traditional fall setting.

Season-long passes for Texan Alley presented by Focused Care Partners are on sale now. Individual game tailgate passes will go on sale Sept. 6 if spaces are still available.

"Football tailgating is an amazing tradition at Tarleton State and we're excited to partner with Focused Care Partners to give Texan Alley an opportunity to do that for our home games this fall," said Vice President of Athletics Lonn Reisman. "We can't wait to see our students, our fans, faculty, staff, and alumni come together to celebrate another exciting football season in Stephenville."

The complete list of Texan Alley policies are as follows:

• Individual Game Tailgate spots are not on sale currently, only season passes for all six home football games at Memorial Stadium during the 2021 season. Individual game tailgate spots will go on sale Monday, September 6th online at tarletonsports.com/texanalley, based on availability.

• RV season passes are sold out and not available at this time. To be added to the waiting list for future RV spots, email tickets@tarleton.edu.

• Remaining tailgate spaces not sold for the season will be opened each week on the Monday prior to the game. To guarantee a spot please visit the Tarleton Athletic Ticket page at tarletonsports.com/tickets.

• Texan Alley tailgate spots will be sold online at tarletonsports.com/texanalley or by calling (254) 968-1832.

• In the unlikely event that advance online sales do not sell out for a particular game, additional tailgate spots may be sold on game day at the entrance to Lot A. There is no guarantee that tailgate spots will be available on game day, so fans are encouraged to purchase in advance.

• Business tailgate spots are available for purchase. Business season passes include one tailgate spot and two general admission season passes for all six home games at Memorial Stadium. Under no circumstance will any business be allowed to promote themselves at Texan Alley (signage, handouts, coupons, etc.) unless they have purchased a business tailgate spot from the Tarleton Athletic Department. Any business caught violating this policy will be asked to leave Texan Alley immediately without a refund.

• Questions regarding Texan Alley should be sent to tickets@tarleton.edu

To purchase tailgate passes or game tickets, visit tarletonsports.com/texanalley or tarletonsports.com/tickets.