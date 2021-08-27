Frew signs professional contract with Sydney Blue Sox

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Former Tarleton Baseball standout Dean Frew signed a professional contract on Aug. 15 to play for the Sydney Blue Sox in his hometown of Sydney, Australia.

Frew, the 24-year-old infielder, heads back to Sydney after spending the last six years in the states playing for various schools in Texas. He started his collegiate baseball career at Hill College before getting recruited by Texas Christian University where he spent the 2019 season.

He started his career at Tarleton in 2020 where he competed and started in 22 of Tarleton's 24 games before the season was cut short due to Covid-19.

Frew, in his second year with the Texans played in 46 games and started 39 of them. He tallied a season high two doubles and four runs batted in against Northern Colorado last season and his .450 on base percentage ranked 4th in the Western Athletic Conference.

During his career at Tarleton, he recorded 54 hits, eight doubles and five home runs.

Frew heads home to Sydney where he will get to play in his hometown and in front of family and friends for the first time since 2016. Before his collegiate career, he participated in several training camps around his native Australia and was a member of Team Australia. He also took part in the 2015 U18 World Cup and help lead New South Wales to a National Championship in 2015. In 2016, Frew was invited to a 12-day Spring Training program hosted by Major League Baseball.