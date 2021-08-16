Former Tarleton CB Martin signed by Green Bay Packers

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — The Green Bay Packers announced they signed former Tarleton cornerback Dominique Martin on Thursday.

Martin played four years at Tarleton, his final season as a defensive back where he earned an All-LSC honorable mention nod in 2016. He recorded five interceptions, 15 pass breakups and 41 tackles that year.

He played his first three years with the Texans as a wide receiver, hauling in 35 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns.

"I'm so proud of Dominique, who hasn't given up on his dream of playing in the NFL," head coach Todd Whitten said. "He really shined for us in 2016 on the defensive side of the football and deserves every opportunity he is given at the professional level."

The Packers are in the midst of training camp in preparation of the upcoming 2021-22 NFL season.

This isn't Martin's first taste of the NFL, as he recently worked out for the New England Patriots and was a mini-camp participant with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

He has also played for multiple startup football leagues since graduating from Tarleton in 2016, including The Spring League and Fan Controlled Football.