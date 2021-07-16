Two Texans named to Texas Football Preseason All-Texas Small College team

TSU Sports Information

CARROLLTON – Dave Campbell's Texas Football announced its annual Preseason All-Texas Small College Team on Tuesday and Tarleton had two players featured among the offense and defense.

Sixth-year veteran Devin Hafford made the DCTF Defense while freshman kicker Adrian Guzman cracked the lineup as the kicker. The All-Texas Small College Team features 26 players across the Lone Star State between the FCS, NCAA Division II and Division II ranks. Of the 26 players recognized, 14 are from FCS levels.

Hafford enters the final football campaign of arguably one of the greatest careers of any Texan in program history.

As one of the top recruits of Todd Whitten's first recruiting class back at Tarleton in 2016, Hafford has started every available game since arriving on campus as a true freshman that fall. He enters his final season with 193 total tackles and six career interceptions. The Atascocita native plays a hybrid of cornerback and safety for the Texan defense and has been a Division II All-American by three difference organizations. He was also a finalist for the Cliff Harris award in 2019 and the DCTF No. 48 Most Important Football Player in Texas last fall.

On the offensive team, Tarleton's big-leg kicker from Temple makes his debut on the awards list.

Adrian Guzman went 11-16 kicking the pigskin last spring as a true freshman in eight games. He connected with a long kick of 45 yards on two different occasions, including in his collegiate debut against McNeese State on Feb. 13. His 38-yard boot with 3:37 left in the first quarter against McNeese was the first score in Tarleton's NCAA Division I history.

Tarleton is gearing up for its return to conference play as the Western Athletic Conference is set to resume football for the first time since the end of the 2012 season. The Texans will open the fall 2021 season against WAC rival Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 4 in Nacogdoches.