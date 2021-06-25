Tarleton has 87 student-athletes named to the Academic All-WAC teams

WTAMU Sports Information

DENVER, Colo. – Tarleton had 87 student-athletes recognized by the Western Athletic Conference for their dedication to the classroom and their field of play by being named Academic All-WAC.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50% of the team's contests.

Baseball's 19 All-WAC honorees led the way for Tarleton while the women's track and field and cross country program boasted 15. The men's cross country and track and field team had 13 and softball also record double-digit award winners with 11. Women's Tennis had the highest percentage of their program named All-WAC with seven of the 10 rostered players (70-percent) earning league recognition.

Below is the complete list of All-WAC student-athletes from Tarleton:

Baseball (19)

• Luke Baley

• Spencer Bloom

• Blake Burns

• Landon Cody

• Josh Congress

• Colby Feris

• Tyler Fowler

• Zachary Gagnon

• Ian Groves

• Bryce Hackett

• Alex Pinedo

• Zach Poe

• Wade Raburn

• Kemuel Thomas-Rivera

• Kade Turnage

• Cody Vannoy

• Justin Waltmon

• Avery Wood

• Corey Young

Men's Basketball (3)

• Shakur Daniel

• Freddy Hicks

• Joey Madimba

Women's Basketball (7)

• Callie Boyles

• Emily Cunningham

• Iyana Dorsey

• Marissa Escamilla

• Kandyn Faurie

• Hailey Ibarra

• Jayci Morton

Men's Cross Country/Track and Field (13)

• Jamel Anderson

• Kevin Baez

• Jacob Bowers

• Ethan Bratton

• Kevin Calvani

• Jaden Hall

• Ethan Hood

• Joshua Hutchings

• Joey Ortiz-Martinez

• Dahmir Pearson

• Skyler Sandusky

• Brady Sisneroz

• Bailey Smotek

Women's Cross Country/Track and Field (15)

• Chandee Bachmeyer

• Kailson Brinson

• Emily Castleberry-Simon

• Summer Croxton

• Nakia Dunn

• Kaleigh Ellis

• Reagan Gallagher

• Chloe Goodman

• Alessa King

• Magaly Lopez

• Jasmine McQuirter

• Gentrye Munden

• Lightsey Puryear

• Elena Reagan

• Chloe Smith

Women's Golf (3)

• Junie Khaw

• Marianella Moreschi

• Sofia Rodriguez

Softball (11)

• Tristan Bridges

• Georgia Capell

• Jordan Dickerson

• Alexis Hoang

• Morgan Medford

• Miranda Pruitt

• Bailee Riggs

• Hallie Saintignan

• Destiny Salinas

• Katy Schaefer

• Julia Wernet

Women's Tennis (7)

• Jemi Aguilar

• Elsa Boisson

• Mihaela Codreanu

• Martha Makantasi

• Faustine Palatte

• Celia Vaudiau

• Rose Watanabe

Volleyball (9)

• Kayla Brannon

• Emma Halcomb

• Lauren Kersey

• Carmen Kinsey

• Melina Maldonado

• Brianna Rhodes

• Amber Strange

• Hali'a Swartman-Hogan

• Matti Theurer

The sport of football was not recognized because the WAC did not sponsor the sport last spring. Tarleton Football will be a WAC-sponsored sport beginning this fall when the conference makes its return to the football world.