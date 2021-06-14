Tarleton Athletics administration undergoes restructuring

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – As Tarleton Athletics continues to make its move to full-fledged NCAA Division I member, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman has announced several changes as part of a total restructuring of the administration department.

"Obviously, as we continue our transition to NCAA Division I, there are a lot of changes on the horizon within our department," said Reisman. "We have a very talented staff who have dedicated many years to helping Tarleton reach this point but now we have to make changes to give us the best opportunity to support an ever-growing staff. I'm excited about the opportunities that await our department, our student-athletes and our fans as we continue this transition."

The biggest change will be the creation of an athletics executive cabinet with five senior associate athletic directors. These directors will report directly to the vice president of intercollegiate athletics and oversee various aspects of the department.

Troy Jones will remain in his role as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Internal Operations. The longest-tenured administrator behind only Reisman, Jones will oversee facilities and event operations. Within the internal operations area, Cole Hollingsworth will transition to a role as Events and Operations Coordinator.

Eric Heier, who will begin his second season at Tarleton, will elevate to the role of Senior Associate Athletic Director for Compliance. Within the compliance department, Robert Woodcock will be elevated to Assistant Athletic Director for Compliance.

Chris Reisman, who has been a staff member at Tarleton for 19 years, will serve as a Senior Associate Athletic Director for Administration. In his new role, Chris will serve as administrative oversight to several branches of the athletics department such as athletic performance, communications and sports medicine. Within the administration area, multiple positions within each department are expected to be added throughout the year.

Casey Hogan, a 10-year veteran of Tarleton Athletics, will move to Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. He will resume his current role of overseeing alumni relations, marketing, ticketing and sales for the athletics department. Within the department, multiple full-time positions will be added while Byron Anderson moves into an Associate Athletic Director role for Alumni Engagement and On-Air Broadcasting.

An additional Senior Associate Athletic Director for Academic Services, who will also serve as the new Senior Woman Administrator, will be added to the staff in the coming months. Within the academic services department, Cheri Spellmeier transitions into a role with more direct involvement with the football and men's basketball programs.

As individual positions are added, stay tuned to TarletonSports.com for more additions to the Tarleton Athletics staff.