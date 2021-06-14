Former D1 guard Beachum joins Tarleton women’s basketball staff

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton women's basketball has expanded its Division I pedigree with its newest staff addition as Misty Wilson announced the hiring of former Illinois State standout Brechelle Beachum as an assistant coach.

Beachum comes to Tarleton after a three-year coaching stint at her junior college alma matter, Western Texas College. Before transitioning to the bench, Beachum enjoyed two stellar seasons on the court for the Westerners and spent the final two years of her playing career at Illinois State. As a senior in 2016-17, Beachum led the Redbirds in scoring (11.6 ppg) and steals per game (2.3) and ranked fourth in the Missouri Valley Conference in both steals per game and total steals (70).

"I'm excited that we got such a great coach and person in Brechelle," Wilson said. "We worked with her some in the recruiting process and I was impressed with her knowledge about the game and players as well. The more I found out about here, the more certain I was that she would be a great fit for our program. Brechelle checks off all the boxes in what I was looking for in an assistant coach, as she is selfless and cares deeply for the players she coaches. I am looking forward to working alongside Brechelle and the rest of our staff as we continue to navigate this transition into Division I."

Beachum was a fixture in the Redbirds' backcourt during her two years in Bloomington. She made 31 starts across two seasons – 25 of which came during her senior year – and imprinted her name on the Illinois State defensive record books. Beachum finished her career tied for 13th in program history in steals per game (1.7) and tied for 18th in single-season steals.

She led Illinois State with 16 double-digit scoring games and was second on the team in assists (56) and 3-point field goals (34) during her senior season.

Her career on the sideline began when she accepted an assistant coaching position at Louisiana College ahead of the 2017-18 season. Beachum aided in all aspects of program operations in her lone year in Pineville. She served as the Lady Wildcats' recruiting coordinator, assisted with student athlete strength and conditioning and oversaw the program's academic progress plan. Beachum was also the school's head junior varsity basketball coach.

Beachum then parlayed her defensive prowess and recruiting background into her second tour of duty at WTC. She served as the Westerners defensive coordinator and led guard development while in Snyder from 2018-2021. Beachum assisted with all recruiting and team management duties and was also responsible for creating scouting reports and film breakdown of opponents.

Originally from Mexia, Texas, Beachum's journey to the Division I ranks began on the high school hoops circuit. She led Mexia High School to a 33-3 record and 3A Girls Basketball State Championship – the first in school history – as a senior in 2013. Beachum averaged 17 points per game and earned All-State and Super Centex Player of the Year recognition during her senior campaign.

She joined WTC on a full athletic scholarship following her prep career and had a lasting impact on the program. Beachum led the Westerners in assists and steals as a freshman en route to her first of two sets of All-Conference honors. She then guided WTC to one of the best seasons in school history as a sophomore, averaging 14 points per game, earning All-Conference first team honors and leading the Westerners to the NJCAA Regional Tournament championship game.

Beachum graduated from Illinois State in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and corrections. She currently resides in Stephenville.

The Texans' coaching staff for the 2021-22 season is complete with the addition of Beachum. Wilson previously announced the return of Jake Stevens as an assistant coach. Beachum and Stevens are joined by Nic Cantrell, who enters his second season as an assistant under Wilson.