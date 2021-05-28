Seven Texans named All-WAC honorable mention

WTAMU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Baseball ends its inaugural Division I season with seven Texans honored with Western Athletic Conference end-of-season awards.

Tyler Fowler, Bryan Aguilar, Dean Frew, London Green, Wade Raburn, Kemuel Thomas-Rivera and AJ Wood all received All-WAC Honorable Mention honors. All-conference awards are voted on by the leagues head coaches and coaches could not vote for their own players.

Fowler who was a four-year starter for the Texans capped off his senior season with the third postseason award of his career. In his senior campaign, Fowler finished second in the WAC in plate appearances and fifth in at bats. On the season, he hit .291 with 59 hits second highest on the team, seven doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI. He also recorded a team high 29 walks.

Aguilar made an impact in his first season with the Texans picking up the WAC Offensive Player of the Week award earlier in the season. He started in 39 games for the Texans posting a .252 hitting percentage with 34 hits and eight doubles. Aguilar had three home runs on the season with a grand slam against No. 10 TCU back in April. He has a nearly perfect fielding percentage with .976 in 164 chances.

Frew held down the hot corner for the Texans this year in 39 games started and hitting .322. His .440 on base percentage this year ranks third in the WAC. Frew had 39 hits on the year with five doubles, three home runs and 18 RBI.

Green started and played in all 54 games for the Texans this year and held on to top spots in two WAC stat categories this year. He ended the season third in the conference in stolen bases with 14 and fourth in the conference in doubles with 18. His 18 doubles were a team high while hitting .313 on the season with a team high 60 hits and 30 RBI. Green was the second player this year to receive WAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Raburn made his presence known early this season recording the only five RBI game of the season for the Texans in their first Division I win over Abilene Christian. This season Raburn has hit over .500 in five games and his hitting percentage for the season is .288. Raburn accumulated 42 hits with eight doubles and 22 RBI.

Thomas-Rivera made a big impact in his first season with the Texans hitting .281 with 45 hits. His nine home runs on the season is a team high and ties him for fourth in the WAC. He also has a team high 37 RBI with five doubles and a triple.

Wood a right-handed pitcher who came in for relief in 19 games this year has a team best 3.19 ERA and 3-1 win-loss record. In 31 innings pitched Wood struck out 37 only walking six and only allowing 11 earned runs. His nine saves on the season puts him at third in the WAC in this category. He is also second in WAC standings in games finished with 19.

Tarleton finished their inaugural Division I season with a 20-35 record (13-23 WAC). The Texans finished seventh out of 10 in the WAC this season.