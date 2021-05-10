Week at a glance: Baseball hosts GCU, Track & Field at WAC Championship

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will close out the inaugural Division I season this weekend with two sports in action.

Baseball and Track & Field are the only two teams competing this week for the Texans. It's the final week of competition for both teams this season.

Baseball will host Grand Canyon for a four-game series on May 14-16 for senior weekend, which will take place after the conclusion of Friday's contest. The Texans will play the Lopes in game one on Friday, May 14 at 3 p.m. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. while Sunday's series finale is scheduled or 12 p.m.

Track & Field travels to Edinburg for the WAC Championships hosted by UTRGV on May 13-15. The three-day event will be held at the UTRGV Track & Field Complex. The meet will broadcast live on ESPN+. For meet information and the full schedule, visit WACSports.com.

Home game ticket information

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.



How to watch/listen

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.