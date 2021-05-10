Tarleton State sports news in brief

TSU Sports Information

Thomas-Rivera, Rodriguez named The Grove Student-Athletes of the Month

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics has announced that Kemuel Thomas-Rivera of Texan baseball and Sofia Rodriguez of Texan women's golf are the April recipients of the Tarleton Student-Athletes of the Month award, presented by The Grove.

The student-athlete of the month is selected based on the all-around student-athlete for one male and one female. To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be nominated by their head coach or athletic administrator and maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or better.

Thomas-Rivera started all 18 games for the Texans in the month of April hitting .294. He recorded 20 hits while bringing in a team high 15 RBI on the month. Thomas-Rivera has a .471 slugging percentage adding four doubles, one triple, and two home runs. The starting infielder has 22 putouts and 49 assists on a .934 fielding percentage. Thomas-Rivera is one of four Texans leading the team in home runs for the month.

Rodriguez led Tarleton Women's Golf at the WAC Championships, placing 12th individually at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada. Rodriguez had rounds of 74-72-78 for a final score of 224 (+8) to tie for 12th place at the Par 72, 6,395-yard course. The sophomore from Cantabria, Spain was two strokes off from finishing in the top 10. In the 54-hole tournament, Rodriguez totaled 29 pars and a team-leading nine birdies.

Tarleton signs Sweden standout Emilia Axelsson

STEPHENVILLE – One of the top frontcourt scorers in the Texas junior college ranks will soon don Purple and White, as Tarleton head coach Misty Wilson announced the signing of Clarendon College all-conference forward Emilia Axelsson.

Axelsson, a 6-1 forward from Ragunda, Sweden, spent the 2020-21 season at Clarendon and received Western Junior College Athletic Conference honorable mention recognition in April. She made the move to Texas after completing her freshman campaign at Eastern Wyoming College.

She averaged a double-double at Clarendon (13.5 ppg, 10 rpg) on 40.2% shooting from the field. Axelsson was also one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the WJCAC, as she connected at a 43.2% clip from downtown.

She ranked third in the WJCAC in 3-point field goal percentage and rebounding, was fourth in points per game and her field goal percentage was 10th-best among conference peers.

Axelsson appeared and started in all 22 games for Clarendon and helped the Bulldogs finish with an 11-11 record. She recorded 11 double-doubles, scored in double figures on 14 occasions and eclipsed the 20-point threshold three times.

TSU women's basketball signs Eastern Washington standout

STEPHENVILLE – Misty Wilson boosted her guard depth and offensive versatility in a major way as the soon-to-be eighth-year head coach announced the signing of Eastern Washington transfer Jenna Dick to a National Letter of Intent.

A Langley, British Columbia native, Dick made 39 starts for the Eagles in her two years spent on the Palouse. The 5-7 combo guard averaged 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game and led EWU in 3-point field goal percentage (.368) during the 2020-21 season.

Dick etched her name in the EWU freshmen record books in the 2019-20 campaign. Her 70 made 3-point field goals were the most by a freshman in school history and were a team-high. Dick connected at a 44.3 percent clip from downtown to lead EWU and rank third all-time amongst freshmen in program history. She also ranks inside the EWU freshmen top-10 in minutes (5th, 919), points (7th, 287) and points per game (8th, 9.6).

Dick has three years to play two seasons in Stephenville.

Prior to arriving at EWU, Dick was one of the top prep players north of the Washington State Canadian Border Crossing. She was named a top-15 player in British Columbia prior to her senior year at Brookswood Secondary School in 2018. As a senior, Dick averaged 24.5 points, 9.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 4.8 steals per game and shot over 70% from the charity stripe.

Washington prep star set to join TSU women's basketball

STEPHENVILLE – One of the best prep 3-point strokes in the state of Washington will soon be on display in Stephenville.

Tarleton women's basketball head coach Misty Wilson announced that Seattle sharpshooter Malia Smith is joining the program ahead of the 2021-22 season.

A 5-5 guard, Smith has connected at a 43.2% clip from downtown over a four-year playing career at Glacier Peak High School. Smith owns the Grizzlies school record for most made 3-point field goals in a single game (eight). As a junior, she tied the record for single game three-pointers in a WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament game with six.

She averaged 10 points per game during the 2019-20 season and is rated a three-star recruit by ProspectsNation.com. Smith is also a capable ballhandler and elite foul shooter, having posted a 2.3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio as a junior and 81.4% career free throw percentage.

Smith guided GPHS to consecutive WIAA 4A State Tournament semifinal appearances as a sophomore and junior. She scored 18 points behind six 3-point field goals in a quarterfinal victory in 2020 to advance the Grizzlies to the semis and an eventual third-place finish. Smith received second team All-WESCO accolades at the conclusion of her junior season.