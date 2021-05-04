Tarleton sports news in brief

TSU Sports Information

Four Texans recognized as All-WAC with postseason tennis honors

DENVER – The Western Athletic Conference announced their annual postseason awards and Tarleton had four players recognized with all-conference honors – Celia Vaudiau, Mihaela Codreanu, Jemi Aguilar and Martha Makantasi.

Vaudiau earned No. 5 flight first team honors after going a perfect 6-0 in WAC play this season. Vaudiau went 14-5 in singles overall this season, including 13-3 in the No. 5 flight, while boasting her perfect league mark.

Codreanu and Makantasi earned All-WAC Second Team recognition for their efforts in singles while Jemi Aguilar and Makantasi were named one of three All-WAC Second Team doubles pairings. Codreanu was 9-11 as the No. 1 player in the Tarleton lineup and went 4-2 in conference while Makantasi was 16-2 on the season between No. 2 and 3 flights and was 5-1 in league play. Her 16 wins in singles is the most by a Texan since 2013.

On the doubles side, Aguilar and Makantasi led the team from the No. 1 doubles flight and boasted a 9-4 overall record and a 4-2 conference mark. The tandem ended the season on a five-match winning streak.

Three of Tarleton's four all-conference selections are expected to return to the lineup next season with Mihaela Codreanu ends her career on a high note.

Tarleton finished its debut season in Division I with the Western Athletic Conference in second place in the WAC standings with an 11-10 overall and a 5-1 league record.

Texans add to 2021 class with Blinn forward

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men's Basketball head coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of Kylon Owens to join the Texan roster for 2021-22.

Owens, a 6'9" 240-pound forward from Dallas, joins the Texans after one season at Blinn College and a standout prep career at South Oak Cliff High School.

Owens started his collegiate career at Blinn and played 20 games for the Buccaneers and grabbed a least five rebounds in five games, including a season-high nine boards in a win vs. Coastal Bend. Owens shot 40% from the floor for the season.

At South Oak Cliff, Owens was a four-year starter for the Bears and was a first team all-district selection all four years averaging 10.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. In Owens' first two years, he was named the district's Freshman and Sophomore of the Year. As a junior and senior, he continued his growth on the court with two more first team honors as well as the District 12-5A Defensive Player of the Year. His high school career highs were 25 points and 17 rebounds.

In addition to being a standout basketball player, Owens is also a standout in the classroom. He was a member of the National Honor Society in high school while posting a 3.7 GPA and finished in the top 15 percent of his class with a total of 60 college credits before leaving South Oak Cliff. Owens was one of the first students at South Oak Cliff High School to graduate with both a diploma and an associate degree. He also helps his parents run a Youth Conversion, a nonprofit offering after-school programs, mentorships, and youth employment training. Owens plans on majoring in criminal justice.

Texans announce addition of Driggs to 2021 class

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Men's Basketball head coach Billy Gillispie has announced the signing of Lloyer Driggs to a National Letter of Intent to join the Texan roster for 2021-22.

Driggs, an Idaho Falls, Idaho, native, joins the Texans after a standout prep career at Thunder Ridge High School where he leaves as the school's all-time leading scorer.

Driggs joined Thunder Ridge High School his sophomore year for the first year the new school opened. The 5'11" guard was a do-it-all player for the Titans and instantly made the newly-minted program a contender, averaging 24 points per game as a senior, which ranked second in the state, along with 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Driggs also shot 52.4% from the floor, 41.7% on 3-pointers and was 90.1% at the free throw line.

Driggs' on-court success led to a series of accolades to close out his high school career while leading his team to a 19-5 record. He was named the 5A High Country Player of the Year, 5A first team all-state, 5A Conference and Area Player of the Year, and won the District Sportsmanship award. Driggs left Thunder Ridge High School with over 1,200 career points, becoming the first player in school history to top 1,000 points, and is the Titans' all-time leader in points, assists and steals. Driggs also excelled in the classroom, posting a 3.8 GPA and is an Eagle Scout.