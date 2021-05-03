Week at a glance: Baseball at UTRGV, softball at Utah Valley

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will have nine games represented by two sports this week.

Baseball and softball are the only sports competing this week and both programs are on the road to continue its Western Athletic Conference schedule.

Baseball makes its last road trip of the season and closes out an eight-game road stretch when they travel to Edinburg to face UTRGV on Friday through Sunday. The Texans will play a four-game series with the Vaqueros starting with a single game on Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday's series finale is scheduled for noon.

Softball closes out its 2021 season on the road in Orem, Utah, to play a three-game series with Utah Valley on Friday and Saturday. The Texans will play one game on Friday at 11 a.m. CST and then a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. CST.

Track & Field is off this week as they prepare for the WAC Championships in Edinburg hosted by UTRGV on May 13-15.

Football reserved season tickets are officially on sale for the 2021 fall season with the new-look WAC. Fans can purchase season tickets at TarletonSports.com/Tickets for the six home games on the schedule for next season. Fans can also call 254-968-1803 or visit the ticket office at Memorial Stadium during normal business hours Monday – Friday.

How to watch/listen

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.