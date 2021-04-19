Week at a glance: Baseball, softball, track & field all at home, golf competing in WAC Championship

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will have 11 games represented by four sports this week.

Baseball, softball, track & field, and golf are all in action for Tarleton athletics. Baseball, softball and track & field will be competing at home this week.

Baseball returns home from a nine-game road trip to host New Mexico State for a four-game series Friday through Sunday. The Texans will open the series on Friday with a 3 p.m. game against the Aggies. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. and then Sunday's series finale is scheduled for noon. Due to potential rain in the forecast, the game times are subject to change.

Softball is set to play five homes next this week as the Texans host North Texas for a midweek doubleheader on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Tarleton Softball Complex. The Texans then host SeattleU for a three-game WAC series on Friday and Saturday. The Texans will play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 4 p.m. and then the series finale on Saturday is set for noon. Due to potential rain in the forecast, the game times are subject to change.

Track & field is hosting its first meet in the new Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium this week. The meet is scheduled for Thursday. Field and running events are both scheduled for 10 a.m. The meet will be streamed free of charge at TarletonSports.com/Watch. For more information on the home meet, visit TarletonSports.com. This is the first home track and field meet for the Texans since hosting the LSC Championships in 2016. Admission is free.

Golf competed in the WAC Championship in Boulder City, Nevada, earlier this week to close out the 2021 spring season. The Texans competed in the 54-hole tournament at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.





How to watch/listen

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Home game ticket information

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide. Thursday's track meet at Memorial Stadium will be subject to Tarleton's clear bag policy. For more information, visit TarletonSports.com/clearbag.