Tarleton Sports News in brief

TSU Sports Information

Texans announce addition of DI transfer Matthews to 2021 class

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton officially landed a post player on Monday it has long since laid eyes, as head coach Misty Wilson announced the signing of Hannah Matthews to a National Letter of Intent.

Matthews spent her freshman season at Abilene Christian following a robust four-year prep playing career at Centerville High School. A 6-2 center, Matthews averaged a double-double (18 ppg, 10.5 rpg) as a senior. She received first team All-District recognition in 2019 as a junior after averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game. Matthews also garnered first team All-District honors as a sophomore and led CHS to an 86-25 overall record from 2017-20.

"We are excited to finally bring Hannah to Tarleton State, as we believe she will fit our system very well," Wilson said. "Hannah is a very skilled and physical post player that has the ability to thrive in the paint. We recruited Hannah out of high school before we knew we were going Division I, knowing she had the potential to be an impact player for us."

Matthews appeared in 10 games for ACU during the 2020-21 season. She recorded a career-high four rebounds in a victory over former Lone Star Conference rival MSU Texas on Nov. 29.

Matthews excelled off the basketball court while at CHS as well. She was named to the Academic All-State team all four years and ranked No. 3 academically in her graduating class. Matthews was also an All-District volleyball player and rank track. Additionally, she served as the President of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at CHS.

Green named TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Hitter of the Week

STEPHENVILLE – London Green started in all five games this week including a midweek matchup with No. 12 TCU and has been names the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week.

Green, a junior from Grapevine, hit .500 on the week with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate against TCU in the Texans second midweek matchup with the Big XII program this season. He was 8-for-17 at the plate against Utah Valley in the four-game conference series where he had two doubles and two RBI. He finished with week with a .600 slugging percentage.

He helped the Texans to a series win over Utah Valley defeating the Wolverines in three games. Green was instrumental to the Texans midweek loss against nationally ranked TCU adding an RBI and hitting .667 against the Horned Frogs.

This is the third WAC Player of the Week award for the Texans after Alex Pinedo won the Pitcher of the Week award back on March 1 and Bryan Aguilar won Hitter of the Week on April 12.

Tarleton inks one of Houston's top prep combo guards in Petrakovitz

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans' 2021 recruiting class and backcourt continue to blossom, as head coach Misty Wilson announced the signing of Houston area prep guard Nikki Petrakovitz on Monday.

Petrakovitz makes the trek north to Tarleton following a decorated senior season at Conroe Oak Ridge High School in Spring, Texas. She received TCGA All-State and TABC All-Region Team recognition after averaging 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.4 assists per game. Petrakovitz, 5-8, was named the 2020-2021 Montgomery All-County Offensive Player of the Year as well.

"We're so excited to add Nikki to the Texan family," Wilson said. "Nikki had a dominant high school career and comes from a tremendous program led by Deidre Vasquez and John Chancellor. She's a versatile player who can immediately contribute at any guard spot we ask her to play. First and foremost, she's an elite shooter."

The addition of Petrakovitz deepens Tarleton's perimeter defensive prowess. She demonstrated the ability to check opponents' best offensive playmakers while at Oak Ridge en route to 2020 Montgomery All-County Defensive MVP accolades.

The Spring native racked up numerous accolades over the course of her four-year career at Oak Ridge. Petrakovitz claimed District MVP honors as both a junior and senior. She was selected to the District 15-6A second team in 2019 as a sophomore and chosen as the District 12-6A Newcomer of the Year following her freshman campaign.

Petrakovitz is also a stellar student, as she took home District All-Academic Awards in 2018 and 2021.