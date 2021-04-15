Tarleton State University sports in brief

TSU Sports Information

Khaw places second individually at ORU Spring Invite

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Tarleton Women's Golf moved up one spot to finish fifth at the Oral Roberts Spring Invite, which was held at The Club at Indian Springs.

The Texans had rounds of 308-321-314 for a three-round score of 943 (+91) on the Par 71, 5,915-yard course. The teams played 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 holes this morning. Arkansas-Little Rock won the seven-team, 54-hole tournament with a score of 898 (+46) The Texans finished eight strokes ahead of future WAC member Stephen F. Austin. Tarleton's five-player roster posted 137 pars and 14 birdies for the week.

Junie Khaw continued to lead the Texans as the senior from Malaysia finished second on the individual leaderboard, carding a season-low 222 (+9). Khaw had rounds of 71-75-76, finishing eight strokes behind Brooke Newell of Missouri State, who won the tournament with a 214 (+1). Khaw has placed in the top 10 in all four tournaments and the second-place finish is the highest this season.

Khaw was at her best of Par 4s and 5s this week, ranking second amongst the field in Par 4 scoring with a 4.07 (+2) and averaged a 5.08 (+1) on Par 5s. She also tallied a team-high 33 pars and six birdies. Her six birdies were tied for third in the 38-player leaderboard.

Alejandra Cambronero posted her second straight top-20 finish as the true freshman tied for 17th with a score of 233 (+20). Cambronero recorded rounds of 77-81-75 and moved up nine spots on the individual leaderboard on the final day. The Marbella, Spain native carded 31 pars and two birdies for the week.

Sofia Rodriguez tied for 29th, shooting a 78-82-80—240 (+29). Rodriguez had 28 pars and a pair of birdies. Rounding out the Texan scorecards were Beatrice Grise, who shot an 82-83-86—251 (+38) and Marianella Moreschi, who had scores of 85-86-82—253 (+40).

Tarleton will travel to Boulder City, Nevada, on April 19-21 for the WAC Championships at the Boulder Creek Golf Club.

Wilson adds high-ranking PG to 2021 recruiting class

STEPHENVILLE – One of the top prep point guards in Texas is headed to Tarleton, as head coach Misty Wilson announced the signing of Crystal Smith on Thursday.

Smith, who played her high school ball at Obra D. Tompkins High School in Katy, was ranked as the 59th-best player in Texas by Premier Hoops. She averaged 16 points, four rebounds and assists and three steals per game as a senior and led the Falcons to a District Championship and undefeated mark in league play.

"I am thrilled about the addition of Crystal to our program," Wilson said. "She is a player that has a true passion for the game of basketball. She is a tough, gritty player that will bring an edge to our team."

Originally from Bastrop, Louisiana, Smith closed her senior year by garnering District 19-6A MVP and TABC All-Region Team honors. She was also one of 21 Houston area players nominated for the 44th annual McDonald's All-American Team in February.

Smith, 5-9, claimed All-District first team accolades as both a junior and senior and was named the District 19-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2020. Smith is also a dedicated student, as she received Academic All-District recognition in both 2019 and 2021.

Panhandle HS prep star joins Tarleton WBB

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton women's basketball has added a dynamic offensive playmaker, as head coach Misty Wilson announced the signing of Panhandle High School guard Mason Jones.

Jones comes in Stephenville following a four-year career that saw her become one of the top prep scorers in the Texas Panhandle region. The 6-0 guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game as a senior and garnered District and Press Pass MVP honors. Jones also received first team TABC and TCGA All-State accolades after leading the Ettes to the TX 2A UIL state championship semifinals.

Her arrival provides Tarleton with a consistent outside shooting threat. Jones connected at a 39.7% clip from downtown during her junior campaign and shot 53% from the field.

"I am extremely excited about Mason and what she will bring to our team," Wilson said.

Jones put together a decorated playing career at PHS. She was named to first team All-District and TABC All-Region teams in all four seasons and received first team TABC All-State recognition as a sophomore, junior and senior. Jones was selected as the District 2-2A Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and claimed the District 2-2A Defensive Player of the Year crown a year prior.