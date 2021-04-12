Week at at Glance: Five Tarleton sports hit the road this week for 14 games

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton athletics will have 14 games represented by five sports this week.

Baseball, softball, track & field, golf and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics. All five sports are competing on the road this week as well.

Baseball traveled to Fort Worth to take on No. 10 TCU for the second time in a week on Tuesday. The Texans will then travel to Orem, Utah, to play Utah Valley for a four-game series on Friday through Sunday. The Texans will play a 1-2-1 series format over the weekend with Friday's game at 7 p.m. CST. Saturday will feature a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. CST and then Sunday's series finale begins at 1 p.m. CST.

Softball heads west to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take on New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday. The Texans will play a doubleheader on Friday with games at 3 and 5:30 p.m. CST. The series finale is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. with all three games at the New Mexico State Softball Complex.

Track & field makes the 90-minute drive to Waco to compete in the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco on Friday and Saturday. The meet will be held at the Hart Track & Field Stadium on the campus of Baylor University. Meet information can be found at baylorbears.com.

Golf competed at the Oral Roberts Spring Invite in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on Monday and Tuesday. The Texans played at The Club at Indian Springs course with 36 holes on Monday and 18 holes on Tuesday. Scoring is available at GolfStat.com.

Tennis closes out its 2021 spring season on the road with four games over four days. The Texans played at UT Permian Basin in Odessa on Tuesday then head west to El Paso to play UTEP on Thursday at 1 p.m. Tarleton will play a pair of WAC matches in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when they take on Dixie State on Friday and Seattle U on Saturday.

How to watch/listen

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.