Tarleton State sports in brief

TSU Sports Information

Aguilar named TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Hitter of the Week

STEPHENVILLE – Bryan Aguilar started in all five game for the Texans this week and dominated in his outing against No. 10 TCU to award him the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week.

Aguilar, a junior from San Antonio, set season highs in hits, home runs, and RBI this week. He was 3-for-5 in the Texans midweek matchup against TCU hitting his first home run of the season which was also a grand slam.

He hit .350 on the week with a .550 slugging percentage. Aguilar was 4-of-15 in the weekend series against Seattle U with one double, four RBI, and two stolen bases. He helped push the Texans to their first WAC series win this past weekend.

This is the second player of the week award that a Texan has received after Alex Pinedo won the Pitcher of the Week award back on March 1.

Bridges named TicketSmarter WAC Pitcher of the Week

STEPHENVILLE – Tristan Bridges had a hand – a fairly dominant left hand – in every game of the series against California Baptist last weekend and has been rewarded with the TicketSmarter WAC Pitcher of the Week honor.

Bridges was a force in the circle from the opening night. Despite suffering the tough-luck loss in the opener Friday night, Bridges was absolutely masterful. She allowed only one, softly hit infield single and was undone by an unearned run in the 1-0 loss to the Lancers.

She rebounded in game two by delivering a win in relief as Tarleton blasted the Lancers 14-5 in five innings. Saturday afternoon featured a rematch in Bridges' second start and she was equally as impressive as the day before, earning a complete-game win in a 3-2 victory.

For the weekend, Bridges appeared in all three games against the Lancers and was responsible for all three decisions. She went 2-1 for the series with 15.1 innings of work, allowing only three earned runs for a 1.57 ERA. She held the Lancers to a mere .125 batting average.

This is Bridges' first career pitcher of the week award and the third time this season a Texan arm has received top recognition from its new league. Julia Wernet is a two-time award winner this season.

Bridges and the Texans will return to action this weekend with a three-game road trip to New Mexico State.