Week at a glance: Baseball hosts #10 TCU, softball has WAC home opener vs. CBU

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Athletics will have nine games represented by three sports this week.

Baseball, softball and track & field are all in action for Tarleton. Baseball and softball are the only home sports this week while track & field is competing in-state.

Baseball welcomed #10 TCU to Stephenville on Tuesday as the Texans and Horned Frogs played one nine-inning game at the Cecil Ballow Complex. The Texans will then travel to Seattle for a four-game WAC series with the Redhawks on Friday through Sunday. The series opener on Friday is at 6 p.m. CST. Saturday will feature a doubleheader beginning at 2 p.m. CST and the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.

Softball is making its WAC home debut this weekend as the Texans host California Baptist on Friday and Saturday for a three-game series. The Texans will play a doubleheader on Friday at 4 and 6:30 p.m. followed by one game on Saturday at noon.

Track & field will travel to Denton for the North Texas Classic at the Mean Green Track & Field Stadium on Saturday. Meet information can be found at MeanGreenSports.com.

Coaches shows

The final Todd Whitten Show of the spring season takes place on Thursday at 10 a.m. on the campus of Tarleton State University. Fans can stream the show for free at TarletonSports.com/Watch or tune to KTRL 90.5 FM.

All shows are available on-demand at TarletonSports.com/watch.

How to watch/listen

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Ticket information

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide.