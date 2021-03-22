Week at a glance: Tarleton has 14 games across six sports this week

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will have 14 games represented by six sports this week.

Football, volleyball, baseball, softball, track and field and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics. Football, volleyball and tennis are the only home games this week.

Tarleton football will host Northeastern State on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will stream free of charge on the Tarleton Sports Network at TarletonSports.com/watch. The Texans are 4-2 on the season after a 33-21 homecoming victory over Midwestern State.

Volleyball closed out its 2021 season at home against UTRGV on Monday and Tuesday. Both matches were inside the Wisdom Volleyball Gym. The Texans are 11-11, 4-8 on the season and have the chance to finish above .500 in its inaugural Division I season against the Vaqueros (2-12, 2-10 WAC).

Baseball is on the road for four conference games this week. Tarleton will travel to Riverside, California, to play California Baptist for a four-game WAC series Friday through Sunday. The Texans are 8-13, 1-3 while the Lancers are 11-6, 4-0 in the WAC.

Softball heads south to play a pair of Southland teams this week, starting with a doubleheader at Incarnate Word on Tuesday. The Texans played the Cardinals in San Antonio. Tarleton will then travel to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday with games at noon and 2 p.m.

Track & field will be in Austin at the Texas Relays on Thursday through Saturday. The meet will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. Meet information and the schedule of events is available at TexasSports.com.

Tennis has a pair of home matches this week starting with Tyler Junior College on Friday at 1 p.m. The Texans will welcome Texas State to Stephenville on Saturday at 11 a.m.

