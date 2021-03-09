Tarleton Sports news in brief

TSU Sports Information

Gipson closes out season with WAC Player of the Week award

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton's Montre Gipson has been named TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for March 1 through March 7.

Gipson, a junior guard from DeSoto, helped the Texans end their inaugural Division I season with a bang, averaging 20.5 points per game in a road sweep at UT Rio Grande Valley. It was the first WAC sweep of the season for the Texans, who closed out the year winning three straight conference games and seven of nine overall to finish 10-10.

On Friday, he put up 17 points in a 65-47 win. He stepped up his game on Saturday, putting up 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting and added seven rebounds and five assists in a 69-58 win. For the week, Gipson shot 64% from the floor, 67 percent on 3-pointers and was 83% at the free throw line. On the season, he was fifth in the WAC in scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and he tied for the lead in three-point FG percentage at .500.

It's the first WAC Player of the Week award for Tarleton men's basketball.

Wilson garners FCS Honorable Mention Player of the Week honors

STEPHENVILLE – Ronnell Wilson was a dominant force in the Texan Football victory over Mississippi College last weekend and his record-setting afternoon earned him honorable mention National Player of the Week by Stats Perform.

Wilson set a career-high with 22 tackles, including nine solo stops. He also made 5.0 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks and forced two fumbles – one of which was returned 48 yards for a touchdown by Benjie Franklin on the third possession of the game.

His 22 tackles are the first 20-tackle performance in Tarleton's NCAA history and the first by any Texan since 1993. Prior to Saturday, Devin Figures and Marc Martinez (19) held the single-game tackles record in Tarleton's NCAA period.

Wilson joins Clint Jentsch (24 vs. Ouachita, 1993), Larry Fowler (25 vs. McMurry, 1981) and Tally Neal (28 vs. ACU, 1975; 29 vs. Texas A&I, 1975) as the only recorded Texans in program history to make at least 20 tackles in a single game.

His record-setting performance was enough to earn him a Stats Perform FCS Honorable Mention National Defensive Player of the Week recognition. He joins Cameron Burston as the first two Texans to win weekly recognition this season.

Khaw, Rodriguez lead Texans after first day of UTRGV Invitational

STEPHENVILLE – Junie Khaw and Sofia Rodriguez both sit in the top-20 on the individual leaderboard after 36 holes to lead Tarleton at the UTRGV Invitational in McAllen, Texas.

The Texans are in seventh place, carding a 323-321—644 (+68) after playing 36 of the 54 holes at the McAllen Country Club on Monday. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi leads the 10-team field with a 601 (+25). As a team, Tarleton recorded 89 pars, which ranks fourth in the tournament, and 10 birdies.

Khaw is looking for her second straight top-10 finish to start the season after firing a 77-76—153 (+9) to tie for ninth on the day. Khaw posted 21 pars and a team-leading four birdies at the Par 72, 6,024-yard course. Khaw had 13 pars in the first round and shot 1-over on the front nine. In the second round, Khaw totaled three birdies and was +1 on the back nine.

Rodriguez is one stroke behind Khaw, carding a 76-78—154 (+10) and is tied for 12th place. Rodriguez leads all 59 players with 24 pars in 36 holes. She also added a pair of birdies. In the opening round, Rodriguez birdied the first hole, the Par 4 No. 12, and finished the back nine 1-over. The sophomore had 13 pars through the first 18 holes. Rodriguez added 11 pars in the second round and shot 1-over on the back nine once again.