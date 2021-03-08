Week at a Glance: Tarleton Athletics has 18 games across six sports this week

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will be represented by six sports playing 18 games this week, with nine of the games at home in Stephenville.

Football, volleyball, baseball, softball, golf and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics.

Tarleton Football will have its rematch with fellow WAC member Dixie State when they travel to St. George, Utah, on Saturday for an 8 p.m. CST kickoff. The Texans will play at Greater Zion Stadium looking to avenge a Feb. 27 home loss to the Trailblazers.

Volleyball will play three matches at home this season starting with a pair of WAC games against Dixie State. The Texans hosted Dixie State on Monday and Tuesday with in the Wisdom Volleyball Gym. Tarleton will welcome its second Big 12 member of the season when Texas Tech comes to Stephenville on Thursday with first serve set for 4 p.m. All three games can be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network.

Baseball has four home games starting with future WAC member Lamar for a single game on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The Texans will start WAC play at home for a four-game series vs. Sacramento State on Friday through Sunday at the Cecil Ballow Complex. The Texans will play one game on Friday at 2 p.m., a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, and then close out the series on Sunday at noon. All four games can be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network.

Softball will be on the road for the third straight week with six games starting at Prairie View A&M on Wednesday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. The Texans will then travel to Austin for a three-team tournament against Texas, BYU, and Texas Southern on Friday and Saturday. Tarleton will play the Longhorns on Friday at 1 p.m. and Texas Southern at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Texans will play BYU at 11 a.m. and Texas again at 4 p.m. with all four games on the campus of the University of Texas.

Golf is competing in McAllen at the UTRGV Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. The Texans are competing in the 54-hole tournament at the McAllen Country Club. Live stats are available at GolfStat.com.

Tennis will play a pair of matches with one at home with South Dakota on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Texans will also travel to Lubbock to play at Texas Tech on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

How to watch/listen

All Tarleton football games will broadcast on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Ticket information

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.

For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide.