Tarleton State sports in brief

TSU Sports Information

Makantasi named WAC Singles Tennis Player of the Week

STEPHENVILLE – For the second straight week, Tarleton's Martha Makantasi has earned league-wide recognition as the TicketSmarter WAC Singles Tennis Player of the Week.

This is the second consecutive week for Makantasi to claim the single award and the third straight week that Tarleton has been recognized. The doubles pairing of Celia Vaudiau and Rose Watanabe started the streak and last week Makantasi and Elsa Boisson continued it by earning the doubles award and singles award.

Makantasi continued to impress in her debut season as she picked up her fourth consecutive singles victory of the young season. Against Abilene Christian, Makantasi dominated at the No. 3 spot, winning her match against Sylvia Viljoen by a score of 6-4, 6-1. She also looked strong in her match with UT Arlington as she was up 1-0 after the first set before the clinching point was scored.

Makantasi and Tarleton will have to wait a little longer for their home debut following the cancelation of this weekend's matches. The Texans will travel to Missouri State and Oral Roberts (OK) on Feb. 19 and 21 when they return to the court.

Costas named WAC Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week

STEPHENVILLE – For the first time this season, a TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Volleyball Player of the Week award goes to a Texan.

Defensive specialist Ana Costas was named WAC Defensive Volleyball Player of the Week after helping Tarleton engineer three consecutive victories over UT Arlington (Feb. 6) and Seattle U (Feb. 8-9).

The Texans are on a three-match win streak after defeating UT Arlington 3-0 in match two against the Mavericks and then travelling to Seattle to defeat Seattle U in their two-match series 3-2 and 3-0.

Costas, a junior who acts as Tarleton's libero, recorded 20-or-more digs in the Texans' last four outings, helping push the team to their three-match win streak and first WAC wins of the season. She put up impressive dig numbers this week, surpassing all previous game records this season and recording 26 in the Texans five-set thriller over Seattle U and the next night recording 27 in their three-set sweep. Also, in the three-set sweep over Seattle U, Costas set another season high with 9.00 digs per set. She has led the WAC all season in digs and currently has 186 on the season.

The Texans look to continue their win streak when they take on Utah Valley Monday and Tuesday back inside Wisdom Volleyball Gym.