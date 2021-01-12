Week at a glance: Basketball takes on California Baptist, women’s tennis travels to TCU in opener

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton men's and women's basketball continue Western Athletic Conference play while women's tennis makes its Division I debut for this week in Tarleton athletics.

Women's basketball is the only home event this week and will host California Baptist for their WAC opener after last week's games at Grand Canyon were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Texans will take on the Lancers on Friday and Saturday in Wisdom Gym with Friday's game at 6 p.m. and Saturday's contest starting at 4 p.m. Tarleton enters WAC play with a 3-6 record on the season while CBU is 10-0 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Men's basketball will also take on California Baptist for its first WAC road series, but will be on the road in Riverside, California, for its two games. The Texans will take on the Lancers on Friday and Saturday at the CBU Event Center with both games at 8 p.m. CST. The Texans enter this week's games with a 2-4, 0-2 record while CBU is 3-4, 0-2 after dropping its WAC openers to Utah Valley.

Due to the winter weather in Stephenville on Sunday, the Billy Gillispie and Misty Wilson Shows were rescheduled for noon on Wednesday this week on the campus of Tarleton State University. Fans can watch the shows, beginning with Coach Gillispie from 12-12:30 followed by Coach Wilson from 12:30-1, at TarletonSports.com/watch.

Women's tennis opens up in Fort Worth against TCU on Saturday at 3 p.m. Saturday's match is the first of 25 matches in its Division I debut season.

All Tarleton men's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and every game will be broadcasted on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

All Tarleton women's basketball home games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will be broadcasted exclusively on KXTR 100.7 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.