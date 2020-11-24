Basketball radio broadcasts set for 2020-21 season

Tarleton State University Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers has set the radio broadcasts for the 2020-21 basketball season.

All men's basketball games can be heard on 90.5 FM KTRL with the voice of Tarleton men's basketball Casey Hogan beginning his eighth year behind the microphone calling Texan basketball. Hogan has called two NCAA Division II Elite Eight and one NCAA Division II Final Four games for the Texans, in addition to fifteen NCAA tournament games.

Due to WAC and Division I scheduling formats, 100.7 FM KXTR will serve as the exclusive radio home for all Tarleton women's basketball games. The voice of Tarleton women's basketball, Kyle Crews, will begin his fifth year broadcasting on the Tarleton Sports Network. Crews has called one Lone Star Conference tournament championship and three trips to the NCAA Tournament with women's basketball.

All men and women's basketball broadcast are also streamed for free online at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive and the Tarleton Sports Mobile App.

Each basketball pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to tipoff with the Billy Gillispie and Misty Wilson pregame shows, starting lineups and more.

Tarleton Basketball both opened the season on Wednesday. Texan men's basketball opened at home against Dallas Christian and Texan women's basketball began with North Texas in Denton. The men and women will have their lone doubleheader of the season on Saturday in Wisdom Gym against Howard Payne at 2 and 6 p.m.

For more information on Tarleton Basketball, visit TarletonSports.com.