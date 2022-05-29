Jackets down Snyder, meet Argyle Thursday in regional final

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

ABILENE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets advanced to the Class 4A Region 1 baseball final with a 12-8 victory over Snyder on Saturday afternoon at Hardin-Simmons University.

The Yellow Jackets (24-10-1) will meet Argyle (32-3-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Weatherford College, while Game 2 will be at the same location on Friday at 7 p.m. , and Game 3, if necessary, will also be at 7 p.m. at Weatherford College.

The Eagles have won 10 straight games.

Stephenville’s Luke Heller and Corbin Poston combined for the six-hitter in the clincher over Snyder. Heller threw five innings and allowed five runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out three and walking three. Poston allowed three runs - all earned - on four hits in his two innings of work.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets scored 12 runs on 10 hits, and drew 12 bases on balls. Defensively, they committed three errors.

Cutter Gray and Nate Barry drove in three runs each for the Yellow Jackets, while Reece Elston, Eli Hitola, Clayton Easter and Mason Haynes also drove in runs.

Elston belted a solo homer in the first, and Easter drove in a run on a fielder’s choice to give the Yellow Jackets the early 2-0 lead before Snyder with a run in the bottom of the frame.

The Yellow Jackets literally walked away with the game in their four-run third when the first five batters reached on walks with the last two scoring runs; and the sixth was hit by a pitch to score another run. And they got their final run of the frame on a sac fly by Easter.

After leading 6-1, the Yellow Jackets wouldn’t score again until the seventh. Snyder had cut the lead to 6-5 before Stephenville put the game out of reach with six runs in the top of the seventh on just three base hits. They drew four walks and took advantage of two Snyder errors as well as a passed ball.