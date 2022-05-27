Yellow Jackets take Game 1, can close out series Saturday

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

ABILENE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets are one win away from advancing to the regional finals in the Class 4A baseball playoffs following a 6-2 victory over Snyder on Thursday night at Abilene Christian University.

Senior left-hander Reece Elston earned the win by allowing just two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Corbin Poston allowed just one hit and struck out one in 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Yellow Jackets can close things out on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene. Game 3 would follow 30 minutes following Game 2, if necessary.

Nate Barry paced the Yellow Jackets with two hits and three RBIs, while KB Bowman and Dylanger Meiron had two hits each and an RBI each. Cade Wright also drove in a run.

The Yellow Jackets got Elston all he would need in the bottom of the third when Clayton Easter opened the frame with a single, and he went to second on an error.

Bowman was hit by a pitch, as was Poston, to load the bases. Meiron singled to drive in a pair of runs, and Barry singled later in the inning to score two as well.

After Snyder cut the lead to 4-2, the Yellow Jackets added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to pad the lead.