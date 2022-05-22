Yellow Jackets advance with win over Iowa Park

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

JUSTIN — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets have advanced to the Class 4A regional semifinal with an 8-6 victory over Iowa Park on Saturday at Justin-Northwest High School.

The Yellow Jackets (22-10-1) will take on Snyder on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Abilene Christian, and Saturday at 1 at Hardin Simmons. Game 3 will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2, if necessary.

Stephenville starter Nate Barry held the Hawks in check for the first five innings in which he allowed just two hits and only one Hawk base runner reached third and that was in the first inning.

In the meantime, the Yellow Jackets, who recorded nine hits (all singles) in the game, led 8-0 entering the bottom of the sixth. They scored three runs in the second, one run each in the fourth and fifth, and three in the sixth to build the lead.

The Hawks finally got to Barry for three runs in the fifth before he was lifted for Jaydon Johnson, who allowed two.

With his team leading 8-6, Luke Heller didn’t allow a run on one hit and he struck out two in earning the save.

KB Bowman, Corbin Poston and Clayton Easton had two hits for the Yellow Jackets while Bowman had a pair of RBIs as did Gray. Reece Elston, Poston and Eli Hitola also drove in runs.

The Hawks won Game 1, 7-4, last Wednesday at Iowa Park, before the Yellow Jackets evened the series at 1-1 with an 8-4 victory last Thursday at Tarleton State University to force the deciding game.