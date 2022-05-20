Jackets force deciding game with 8-4 win

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets forced a deciding Game 3 in their Class 4A area-round baseball series with Iowa Park with an 8-4 victory Thursday night at Tarleton State University.

The winner-takes-all game will be played Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Justin-Northwest High School.

Stephenville left-hander Reece Elston allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in earning the win. In relief, Corbin Poston surrendered a run on one hit in two-thirds of an inning of work.

Nate Barry went 2-for-4 and drove in four runs to lead the Yellow Jackets (21-10-1), while Poston and Dylanger Meiron had a pair of hits in the Jackets’ 11-hit attack.

In addition to Barry, Meiron, Gray and Eli Hitola, who tripled, drove in runs.

The Jackets set the tone early as Elston struck out the side in the top of the first inning, and the Jacket offense hung three on the board in the bottom of the frame to take the early lead.

With one out, Elston singled and Poston reached on an error and Heller walked to load the bases. Elston and Poston eventually scored on a fielder’s choice by Gray and an error by the Hawks. Barry drove in Gray with a single.

Leading 3-1, Barry delivered another bases-loaded single in the third to increase the lead to 4-1.

The Jackets put the game out of reach with two runs in the fourth when Elston, who was hit by a pitch, and Poston, who reached on a fielder’s choice scored on an RBI hit-by-pitch by Gray and a groundout by Barry, respectively.

The Jackets scored two more in the fifth on RBIs from Meiron and Hitola before the Hawks scored two in the top of the seventh to cut the lead to 8-4.